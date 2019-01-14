Revival Brewery Announces Expansion

CRANSTON, R.I.— Revival Brewing Company announced today that they have officially taken over the entire location at 505 Atwood Avenue in Cranston under the name Revival Foodworks and Brewery. The downstairs tasting room is now located on the first floor and will have a strong focus on Revival’s handcrafted ales and lagers brewed on site with some batched cocktails and ciders available.

“Expect to see a new menu, new beers, and new possibilities. Thanks to everyone that stayed true,” said Sean Larkin, founder and brewmaster of Revival Brewing Company.

According to Larkin, it is important to keep the Revival vibe and remain true to its roots in the new space so there will be several aesthetic changes to the decor, signage and branding in the coming weeks. All can sales, taps, games, skeeball and merchandise that were once available in the downstairs tasting room will now be located upstairs. Some of the immediate new possibilities include more rotating tap lines for new beers, flights and a small food menu offering. To start, the food menu will only be available Thursday through Sunday and Revival’s kitchen staff will be testing items and pairings for the next week or so with full menu coming Jan. 15. Guests can expect to enjoy smoked short ribs and waffles, fish tacos and vegan chicken and grits with seitan for the chicken. The new hours are Monday through Wednesday from 12 to 8 p.m., Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Revival will also be releasing three new beers this month. Jenn’s Mocha Stout, their collaboration with 94HJY, will be returning along with a Blood Orange version of Bushido Pumpkin Ale. Also debuting is a brand new Belgian-Style Tripel Ale called Wafel made in collaboration with Burgundian Waffles. Expect to see even more special events and changes throughout the year.

Founded in 2011, Revival is committed to creating wonderful, distinctive craft beers that appeal to everyone, from beer aficionados to those just beginning to experience the world of craft brews. Serving our local community is central to how we operate. We partner with local businesses to develop distinct local flavors — like our White Electric Coffee Stout — and we brew all of our beer in Cranston, Rhode Island. For samples and interviews with Brewmaster Larkin, please contact Mathiew Medeiros.