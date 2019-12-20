Revision Brewing Company Announces Wholesaler Change in Greater Sacramento Area

SPARKS, Nev. — Revision Brewing Company announces the distribution rights change from Mussetter Distributing to Markstein Beverage Co. in the Greater Sacramento Area. In two and a half years, the brewery has exceeded production goals that were initially set to be achieved in year five of business, thus creating a higher demand for distributor resources resulting in the brewery’s move to Markstein Beverage Co.

Markstein Beverage Co. of Sacramento employees 400 team members and is a locally owned and independently operated beer distributor, bringing fresh beer to California’s local bars, restaurants, and grocery stores since 1971. Today, the company markets over 200 brands of beer and non-alcoholic beverages, servicing Sacramento, Sutter, Yuba, Napa, Solano, Placer, Sierra, Alpine, Nevada, Yolo, Butte and El Dorado Counties.

The founders of Revision are dedicated to growing the business healthily and sustainably. With this distribution house change, Revision is committed to lessening any potential disruptions and has hired Director of Sales, Kevin Lind, and Regional Manager, Adam Kincaid to assist the current West Coast distribution network.

Together, Revision Brewing Company and Markstein Beverage Co. are looking to the future and are excited about working together to preserve quality, expand the distribution reach to new accounts and to be exceptional stewards of a portfolio of beer that has been awarded medals in international competitions in Japan, Germany, Australia, Belgium and across the United States.