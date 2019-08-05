Reuben’s Brews Expands Distribution to Central and Western Oregon

SEATTLE — Reuben’s Brews, the fan-favorite Seattle brewery known for innovative and delicious beer, has expanded distribution in the state of Oregon. The brewery has signed on with Bigfoot Beverages, which services central and western Oregon, including the Eugene and Bend markets. Beers are expected to be on store shelves August 6th and Reuben’s Brews will be celebrating the partnership with regional events in Eugene.

“As a proud Pacific Northwest brewery we are excited to share our brews with more people in the region,” says Adam Robbings, co-founder, Reuben’s Brews. “We hope our glass backwards brewing philosophy, our diverse range of beers (over 140 brewed in 2018!), and our focus on balance and drinkability, earn us the right to be relevant in this new market.”

Reuben’s Brews is the most award winning brewery in Washington – collecting more than 200 medals since opening in 2012. Recently, the brewery took home second place overall honors at the 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championship. Beginning August 6th, beer drinkers can find popular Reuben’s offerings throughout Eugene and Bend, including at these launch events:

August 7th, 6-8pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave in Eugene

August 9th, 5-8pm, Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette St. in Eugene

Beer lovers are encouraged to follow Reuben’s Brews on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@reubensbrews) for details on regional partnership events. For more information, visit www.reubensbrews.com.

About Reuben’s Brews

Adam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrew career, naming the brewery after their first child, Reuben. At our family brewery we brew from the glass backwards: designing each beer with intention, unbound by constraints. We know making that extra effort is worth it. From your everyday favorites beers to our innovative new releases, we help you grow your love of beer. Reuben’s Brews. Beer Unbound.

Find Reuben’s Brews in the Pacific Northwest, at its Taproom located at 5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard, open seven days a week 11am – 10pm, or the recently opened Brewtap at 800 NW 46th St. in Seattle from Thursday – Friday, 3pm – 10pm, and Saturday – Sunday, 12pm to 10pm. For more information, visit www.reubensbrews.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@reubensbrews).