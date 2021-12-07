Reuben’s Brews Announces Title Sponsorship with Ballard FC

SEATTLE, Washington – Reuben’s Brews is proud to announce their sponsorship of Ballard FC, our very own semi-professional USL League Two soccer team here in Ballard, playing this summer at Interbay Stadium. Ballard FC is the region’s first neighborhood-based semi-professional soccer team and will begin competing in Summer 2022.

As THE spot for celebrating Ballard FC in the neighborhood, Reuben’s invites everyone to come out to the Taproom on December 9th for the official Ballard FC Launch Party. The party starts at 6:00pm and attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the team, connect with team leadership, get information on season tickets, purchase merchandise and hear from special guests.

Ballard FC was co-founded by Seattle Sounders FC legend and Federal Way, Wash. native, Lamar Neagle, and Ballard High School graduates and seasoned soccer leaders, Sam Zisette and Chris Kaimmer. As the league’s newest expansion team, Ballard FC will play in the Northwest Division of the Western Conference in USL League Two.

For More Information:

