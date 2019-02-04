Reuben’s Brews Announces 2019 Beer Release Calendar

SEATTLE — Right on the heels of opening its new brewing facility, Seattle’s Reuben’s Brews unveils its 2019 Beer Release Calendar. The family-owned brewery plans to continue its extensive small batch and taproom-exclusive releases, while also canning and distributing everyday favorite brews.

The upcoming year’s release calendar includes favorites like Crikey IPA, Gose and the return of Bits and Bobs along with innovative highlights like:

New Year-Round Beer – Hazealicious

Hazealicious is a perfectly balanced hazy IPA with just the right amount of juicy flavor, offset by a soft bitterness. It is available in 6-packs and on draft all year long.

New Sour Series

The new sour series is a diverse lineup of light and refreshing fruited seasonal sours. 2019 kicks off with Tart Cherry Weisse (January – March); the brewery’s traditional Gose (April – August); Razzmatazz, a Raspberry Berliner Weisse-style ale (September – October); and Holiday Gose, a refreshing cranberry-orange Gose for the winter (November – December).

New Small Batch Series

This popular – and prolific – series features no less than 12 beers in 2019, a new beer every month. The wide range of styles and flavors is augmented even further in 2019 with the addition of new brews Auspicious Sons, Extant IPA, Limoncello and Day of the Dead Dark Lager. This series will alternate month by month with 22 oz. bottles and four 16 oz. can packages.

In addition to the published 2019 calendar, an overview of planned styles for the popular experimental Crush series, growing sour program, and Barrel-Aged beers will be published later this year. You can view the calendar here: reubensbrews.com/blog/2019calendar