Resolute Brewing Rebrands, Invests More In Local Malt, Shares Community Influence In 2022 Year In Review

COLORADO – For Resolute Brewing, community is everything. The brewery just reported numbers, philanthropic impact, a greater investment in local ingredients, and an ongoing rebrand.

Here is their 2022 Year In Review.

In 2022, Resolute embarked upon a rebrand to present a more refined aesthetic. They debuted their new logo, glassware, and merchandise in the fall, and have 2023 plans to integrate the new branding into the design of their taprooms.

Resolute Brewing produced around 1000 BBL of beer in 2022 by Head Brewer Kyle Larkin and Brewers Nico Cervantes and Ethan Munoz. Its original location in Centennial is the site of brewing operations, while the Arvada Tap & Cellar location is the home of the company’s barrel aging projects. Of note in 2022 was Resolute’s shift to Denver local Leopold Bros. as their primary base malt provider.

“Leopold Bros. is producing super high quality floor malted grain,” says Larkin. “Their Pilsner malt is in many of our mainstays, and we use as much of their other malt styles as we can. I love sourcing locally and we’re grateful to have such a strong connection with our maltster.”

Larkin and the whole Resolute team were overjoyed to receive the brewery’s first Great American Beer Festival® medal for their German-Style Doppelbock category for Execrator Doppelbock. Resolute was also awarded a gold medal at the 2022 Best of Craft Beer Awards for the Doinkinbonk Porter.

Throughout the year, Resolute hosted events for and donated more than $5000 to more than 20 local philanthropic organizations including; Hog Haven Farm, Special Olympics, Project Helping, Ray of Hope Cancer foundation, Rainbow Alley and Pawsitive Restoration.

Resolute is extremely proud to provide community spaces that, beyond serving as comfortable gathering places, also give back to their communities in Centennial and Arvada. These taprooms function under the leadership of General Manager Jamie Gibbs, Arvada Taproom Manager Ashley Nikel, and 13 rockstar bartenders committed to great hospitality. Resolute has 19 team members total, including Lucas Wattles who supports Resolute’s can distribution across Colorado’s Front Range.

Resolute is excited for the year ahead, with collaborations, new beers, and more community events underway. Stay tuned on their website and social media channels for updates.

ABOUT RESOLUTE BREWING CO.

Resolute Brewing Company serves beer crafted by friends, for friends. The brewery was founded in Centennial, Colorado in 2016 to serve the metro Denver community with unrelenting dedication to classic, high quality beer styles. This resolve has since expanded into Arvada with the opening of Resolute Tap & Cellar in 2019, and across the state through distribution via Colorado Craft Distributors.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/resolute-brewing-2022