Resident Culture South End Targets December Opening

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Plans are coming together for the opening of Resident Culture Brewing Co. South End. Owners expect to open the space — which also features a coffee bar and taco counter — before the end of the year.

“The project has been challenging as are most construction endeavors, but we’re moving along at a great pace,” says Amanda McLamb, who founded Resident Culture Brewing in 2017 with owners Phillip McLamb and Chris Tropeano in Plaza Midwood.

The new location at 332 W. Bland St., is a 17,000-square-foot former bus maintenance facility that was built in the 1920s. It is tucked into the bustling Gold District area, near neighbors Slingshot Social Game Club and Ruby Sunshine. The space will house a full bar with a signature cocktail menu and draft cocktails, as well as favorite Resident Culture beers like Lightning Drops and Riding For The Feeling, among others.

The main floor, featuring exposed brick, high ceilings and plentiful visual art, is about 10,000 square feet, in addition to a 1,000-square-foot patio. Expect to see more distinct work from staff artist Maryssa Pickett, as well as a custom suspended, lighted “Lightning Drops” sculpture from artist Jeff Hamrick. The 6,800-square-foot event space downstairs is on track to open in early 2022. It will be available as a live music venue and for private/corporate events, weddings and more.

The main floor will also house two concepts: a coffee bar exclusively serving Mostra Coffee and El Toro Bruto (formerly Chilito), a rebranded/renamed taco concept from Chef Hector Gonzalez.

The El Toro Bruto name change came about as a way to develop the brand in the new space, Gonzalez says, and is inspired by childhood nicknames: Hec-toro or Hectorito. “This is no longer a pop-up only affair, but established inside a place that will have a lasting impact.”

El Toro Bruto will produce its own flour and corn tortillas and also provide tacos all day with lunch and dinner options, as well as an enhanced version of the Chilito breakfast taco, he says. “There will be elements of the old menu: barbacoa, carnitas, chorizo, and some vegetarian and vegan options as well.”

Gonzalez is working on putting together a pop up before the opening of the new space, but the date and location haven’t been finalized.

Resident Culture has collaborated with San Diego’s Mostra Coffee on beer projects in the past, so when the addition of a coffee counter was mentioned for the South End space, Mostra was a natural fit, Amanda McLamb says. This will be the first location exclusively serving Mostra in the Carolinas.

“We like to say Resident Culture is where your weird is welcome,” Amanda says. “We are leaning all the way in on that in this space. We’ve got a mirrored hallway, the DJ booth above the bar, and so much more. We can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Liles Construction and Cluck Design are handling the renovation and construction at Resident Culture South End.

ABOUT RESIDENT CULTURE

Founded in 2017, Resident Culture Brewing Co. has a genuine appreciation for assertive, hop-forward styles and strives to accentuate the character and quality of a farmers’ harvest. The Charlotte, NC, brewery celebrates the concepts of subtlety and nuance, particularly with regards to lager beer, mixed culture and spontaneous offerings. Resident Culture was named a Top 10 new brewery by RateBeer. Resident Culture: where your weird is welcome.

For More Information:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/owbn6efee4q8c5i/RESIDENT_CULTURE_CONSTRUCTION_UPDATE.pdf?dl=0