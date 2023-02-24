Rekorderlig Cider Brand to Introduce New Blood Orange Flavor

VIMMERBY, Sweden— Rekorderlig, the premium Swedish cider brand, is proud to announce the launch of their latest flavor: Blood Orange. This delicious and refreshing cider combines the sweet, juicy flavor of blood oranges with Rekorderlig’s signature cider to create a unique and irresistible taste experience.

The Swedish brand first launched the blood orange flavor internationally, and it quickly became a top seller in major markets within the first 18 months of launch. The tropical blood orange cider is refreshingly citrusy with the fresh, juicy taste of Blood Oranges. This new addition has a bright, vibrant color and sharp, sweet flavor, best served over ice with an orange garnish!

Rekorderlig Blood Orange is made with only the finest ingredients, including juicy blood oranges and pure Swedish spring water. The cider has a crisp and refreshing taste, with a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness. It’s the perfect drink to enjoy on a warm summer day or to celebrate any special occasion.

Rekorderlig Ciders are made pure with Swedish spring water, gluten-free, and suitable for vegan drinkers. “We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to innovate and push the boundaries of traditional cider making,” said the spokesperson. “Rekorderlig Blood Orange is a testament to our commitment to quality and excellence.”

Rekorderlig Blood Orange is available now at select retailers and on-premise locations across the country. The new flavor is available in 4 packs of 11.2oz cans.

For More Information:

https://www.rekorderlig.com/