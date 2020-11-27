Regatta Craft Mixers Unveils New Sleek Can 6-Pack

NEW YORK – Regatta Craft Mixers, a full range of premium mixers, announces the debut of its new 7.5 oz. Sleek Can 6-pack format across all five flavors in the Regatta range – Regatta Bermuda Stone GingerBeer, Regatta Light Ginger Beer, Regatta Dry Citrus Tonic, Regatta Royal OakGinger Ale and Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda. The new 7.5 oz. Sleek Can6-pack will be available beginning in November 2020 in the grocery and liquor channels.

“Our consumers have spoken,” said Sam Zarou, Regatta Craft Mixers CEO. “They prefer the ease and convenience of 6-packs for those spontaneous (and planned) on-the-go occasions.We have heard them loud and clear. Rest assured, it’s the same great flavors and award-winning tastes they love in the can, but now in a better value, grab-and-go6-pack so they can enjoy cocktails made with Regatta Craft Mixers wherever they are.”

Zarou added, “Convenient packaging is key, but we know our consumers also want products that share their values and enhance their lifestyle. Regatta Craft Mixers are expertly crafted in small batches using the finest ingredients to appeal to these discerning customers. Our products are American-made, non-GMO project verified, and use the finest natural ingredients and no artificial preservatives. Simply said, our craft mixers make better cocktails and are now available in a 6-pack format that fits our consumer’s active and social lifestyles.”

RegattaClassic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer was recently awarded a Double Gold medal andthe Industry Innovation Award for its interesting and groundbreaking tasteprofile at the 2020 SIP Awards. In addition, Regatta Dry Citrus Tonic andPacific Sea Salt Club Soda each won Gold medals and Regatta Royal Oak GingerAle claimed Silver. All four premium mixers also took home Consumers’ ChoiceAwards – a celebration of products that receive medals two or more consecutive years. The SIP Awards are the industry’s only international competition judged exclusively by consumers.

About Regatta Craft Mixers

Since2006, Regatta has been making classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, a premier mixer that has become widely recognized as the industry standard. Now Regatta offers a full line of premium mixers and sodas, all finely crafted in small batches including Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak GingerAle, Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda and Regatta Light Ginger Beer. The company uses the highest quality ingredients and creates distinctive flavors that appeal to the most discerning customers. For news and updates followRegatta Craft Mixers on Facebook and Instagram (@RegattaCraftMixers) orvisit www.regattacraftmixers.com.

