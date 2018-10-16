Reformation Brewery to Relocate Production Facility and Warehouse

ATLANTA, Ga. — Reformation Brewery announced plans to relocate their main warehouse and production facility to The Mill on Etowah in historic downtown Canton next year with the anticipated opening of an adjoining taproom and events space in early 2019.

Located within walking distance to downtown Canton at 141 Railroad Street, the 20,000+ square foot space is in a mixed use area along the Etowah River with access to nearby shopping, restaurants, river use, and green space.

Reformation Brewery CEO and cofounder Spencer Nix says the project, lead by developers Penn Hodge & Grant Schmeelk, is an unique opportunity to invest in the future of Cherokee County. “It’s not only a unique opportunity to meet our needs for expansion, but also a chance to locate next to the Etowah River and participate in the renewal of a historic mill in the city of Canton.”

Grant Schmeelk, developer, added, “Canton has all the historic bones to create something unique to our state and region. We are fortunate to have the chance to participate in the restoration and transformation already started. We hope The Mill on Etowah, anchored by Reformation Brewery, will become a destination for all who wander into north Georgia and a place to celebrate its wonderful gifts.”

Misti Martin, President of the Cherokee Office of Economic Development added, “One of our community’s core values is sustainability. The Mill on Etowah is a perfect example of preserving history and embracing our natural resources. Having Reformation, one of Cherokee’s most successful startups, expand into The Mill and drive this mixed-use development is monumental for Cherokee and the region.”

The Georgia based brewery, who recently opened an R&D facility and public taproom in downtown Woodstock, says rapid growth prompted the need for additional production and storage space. “We needed to expand production capacity for some time, and The Mill allows us to meet those needs while also providing a great space for hosting community events,” Nix said.

When asked about the future of their taproom in downtown Woodstock, Nix says they’re not going anywhere. “We’ll innovate and shape the future of Reformation in Woodstock. It will always be home, and we’re committed to participating in the thriving culture of this city. We exist to serve the community with a place to gather and celebrate together and hope our legacy as a brand reflects that purpose everywhere we go.”

About Reformation Brewery

Reformation Brewery is a values-based company that makes timeless, inspiring craft beer for the reformer in everyone. To learn more, visit www.reformationbrewery.com or contact media@reformationbrewery.com. Established, October 2013. #setbeerfree, Twitter @reformationbrew | Instagram @reformationbrewery | Facebook /reformationbrewery.