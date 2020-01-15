Reformation Brewery Opens Smyrna Taproom

ATLANTA — Reformation Brewery has announced the opening of their newest taproom in Smyrna. Located at 6255 Riverview Rd. Building 4000, Suite 200, the new space is part of the newly developed riverfront property, The Eddy at Riverview Landing.

Opening to the public on Friday, January 10th, starting at 5:30pm. Reformation Brewery (Smyrna) will offer introductory hours in the coming weeks: Wednesday – Thursday 4pm-9pm, Friday 3pm-11pm, Saturday noon-11pm, Sunday noon-9pm. Following the opening of Grand Champion BBQ, the brewery plans to add hours on Tuesday, and extend operation on other days to include lunch hours. Riverview Landing has scheduled a tentative Grand Opening for the property on March 28th.

A live, work, play community embedded in a residential area, Riverview Landing (in the Eddy portion off the Chattahoochee River) will house Smyrna’s first brewery. Past rules & ordinances have prevented breweries from opening in the Smyrna area. “We’re happy to be part of the reformation happening here.” says Reformation Brewery’s CEO and co-founder, Spencer Nix. “We believe local independent breweries are an important part of the long term health of communities. It’s an opportunity to reform expectations about the role small businesses like ours have to play in serving as community hubs, and places to gather and connect.”

Amenities to the area include public river access including a dock and kayak launch, a six-acre green space, observation decks, multi-use trails, an outdoor amphitheater, and residential space. The opening of Reformation Brewery (Smyrna) also forecasts a new space for Grand Champion BBQ, who will share an adjacent roll-up door with the brewery and offer food service in future months. Neighboring Chattahoochee Coffee Company also recently opened space at The Eddy.

Spencer Nix, CEO and co-founder of Reformation Brewery, says the new taproom is an extension of the brewery’s vision for sustainability, “We love that the developers shared our vision for sustainably-minded communities. We’re humbled to be part of it, and look forward to calling Smyrna home for many years to come.”

The city of Smyrna also recently expanded its open container policy to include Riverview Landing, designating the area a restaurant district that allows drinks to be consumed off-premises. Nix says the open container districts and commitment to sustainable business practices inspired them to add reusable silicone pints to all taprooms, reducing the use of single-use plastic at all brewery locations. In exchange for purchase, visitors receive a small discount on draft beer (3%) when they choose to re-use the special cups as they walk the property. “Reformation Brewery has always been committed to investing in the communities we serve. Our brewhouse is highly efficient, using less wastewater than traditional systems. Adding a reusable cup that’s also compliant with the walkability of our neighborhoods was an easy next step. We look forward to continuing these investments in 2020.”

The third location for Reformation Brewery in the state of Georgia, the space is one of three taprooms to date. At 2500 square feet with 16 taps, draft beers will have an emphasis on IPAs and sours along with some familiar favorites. Retail to-go beer such as six-packs and growler fills will also be available.

The space is also uniquely situated to serve as a blendery, housing barrel-aging projects, sours, and mixed fermentations. Exploring ciders is also on the list for future development. Nix adds, “Extending the work we’ve already done in the hybrid and sour direction is a natural next step for the future of Reformation. We’re excited to see what comes from having room for projects that demand dedicated space and time to reach maturity.”

For more information, including events and hours of operation for Reformation Brewery (Smyrna) visit reformationbrewery.com/smyrna.

About Reformation Brewery

