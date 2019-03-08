Reformation Brewery Collaborates with Jennifer Smoot on The Loud Peach

ATLANTA — This March, breweries from around the globe are pouring up support for women in the brewing industry. And on Friday, March 8th, Woodstock’s Reformation Brewery taps into a collaborative brew made with help from former intern and recent Auburn University Brewing Science Program graduate, Jennifer Smoot. Nicknamed “The Loud Peach,” the draft only limited release is Jennifer’s first recipe.

“I am so excited to have been asked by my good friends at Reformation Brewery to collaborate on a Pink Boots brew to be released on International Women’s Day,” Smoot said. “For my first recipe, I chose a saison, which is a lovely style to usher in the spring season, and the peaches are a nod to the great state of Georgia, where I plan to open my brewery in the near future.”

Generously dosed with peaches during fermentation, the brew features a special hand-selected blend of hops from Yakima Valley Hops, and debuts as a draft only limited release to celebrate and raises funds for the Pink Boots Society, whose mission is to assist, inspire, and encourage women beer professionals through education.

“Women are still the minority in the brewing industry by a great deal, but with organizations like Pink Boots Society taking on the task of educating, encouraging and inspiring women in our industry and beyond, I have no doubt that our presence will be felt much more as the brewing industry continues to grow and evolve,” Smoot added.

Yakima Valley Hops worked with Pink Boots Society to develop the featured hop blend, and says this year’s combination includes Loral, Mosaic, Simcoe, Sabro and Glacier hops for “citrus, earthy and fruity aroma and flavor characteristics.”

Available while supplies last starting the afternoon of Friday, March 8th from Reformation Brewery’s Woodstock location, patrons are encouraged to raise a toast at 6pm to celebrate Jennifer’s contributions to the brewing industry, which include plans to open her own Atlanta brewery, Smooty Brewing Company. A special live debut performance from local artist, Abigail Peyton & Friends, is also on tap for the occasion at 7 pm in the brewery’s Woodstock location. A few select kegs will reach the market with the hopes of being tapped alongside other Georgia teams participating in this year’s brew day.

“We’re still in planning, but our hope is to team up for some Pink Boots tap takeovers at a few bars & restaurants,” Jessica Miller, ReformationBrewery’s Communications Director said. “Our local Atlanta chapter of the Pink Boots Society is helping connect the dots. Stay tuned for more details later in March!”

Event details can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/events/314740289182313/

