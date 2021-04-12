Redhook Brewery Releases Storm Surge Hazy IPA in Washington

SEATTLE – Redhook Brewery’s newest offering, Storm Surge Hazy IPA, is now on shelves across Washington. Storm Surge is juicy and hazy, providing tropical and citrusy fruit-forward hops that converge with a light malt body and a delightfully crisp finish. The beer is an ode to the waves of life and sometimes the rough seas that toss your ship to and fro. Whatever the storm surge brings your way, Storm Surge is here to remind fans that they’ve got this!

Storm Surge IPA is made of four different and dynamic hops – Galaxy, Mosaic, Lemondrop, and Cascade – encompassing a light malt body with flavors of pineapple, mango, and citrus, perfect to enjoy as the weather gets warmer. Storm Surge is packed with an ABV of 6.8% and is available in 12oz can 6-packs throughout Washington. For more information, check out the Storm Surge Hazy IPA video here.

“It is a big juicy IPA full of orange flavors and tropical notes,” said Joel Kosic, Lead Innovation Brewer at Redhook Brewery. “We think we’ve hit a winner by pairing a couple of heavy hitter hops like Galaxy, Mosaic, Lemondrop, and Cascade. Galaxy was chosen for its tropical characteristic, Mosaic for its dynamism, Cascade for its pleasant, spicy essence, and then Lemondrop to bring out some nice juicy orange characteristics in the beer. This is a beer for everyone and we can’t wait for fans to try it themselves.”

For additional information on Redhook Brewery, visit redhook.com and follow the brewery on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. To find Storm Surge Hazy IPA near you, visit Redhook’s beer-finder: https://redhook.com/beer-finder.

About Redhook Brewing

Established in 1981, Redhook Brewery was founded by Gordon Bowker and Paul Shipman who had a vision of brewing a better beer for Seattle. Starting from humble beginnings in the Ballard neighborhood and later relocating to facilities in Fremont and Woodinville before permanently setting up shop in Capitol Hill, Redhook is a longtime staple of the greater Seattle community. After 40 years, Seattle’s original craft brewery continues to brew fresh, innovative craft beers for new generations of beer lovers.

https://redhook.com/beers/storm-surge-hazy-ipa