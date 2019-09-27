Red Shed Brewery Releases 4 Beers in September

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Red Shed Brewery is excited to release four craft beers in September, enthusiastically calling the month Septembeer. Craft beer enthusiasts can now enjoy the following releases at both locations: Blueberry Thyme Gose, Oktoberfest, Geordie Boy Brown Ale and Inner Strength Double IPA.

“We’re really proud of the beers we’re releasing this September,” said Joshua Hughes, head brewer at Red Shed Brewery. “Both in quality and variety, these brews showcase our dedication to producing the best beers possible for Red Shed – from hand-selecting the perfect ingredients to brewing classic European styles with New York flavor.”

Blueberry Thyme Gose, 4.5% ABV: This gose has sharp, tart flavors of citrus and blueberry overlaid with touches of sea salt and thyme. It is made with organic blueberries from Ingalls Blueberry Hill and thyme from Tanner Hill Herb Farm, just over 10 miles north of Red Shed’s Cooperstown taproom.

Oktoberfest, 6.1% ABV: Brewed in the traditional German style, this lager is malty, toasty and is made with local ingredients from N.Y. paired with German hops. Its release comes just in time for Red Shed’s three-day Oktoberfest celebration, September 27-29, with Bavarian music, German specialties and Oktoberfest activities.

Geordie Boy Brown, 5.8% ABV: Geordie Boy is a classic English Brown ale with essence of chocolate and coffee blended with floral and herbal hops. It is one of the first beers ever brewed by Red Shed, inspired by founder Jack Hasbrouck’s travels to England where bartenders in pubs would make sure the pour was just right.

Inner Strength Double IPA, 8.8% ABV: This smooth, rich and light-bodied Double IPA has soft, creamy caramel and honey notes, coupled with rich apple, pear and papaya flavors and a light bitterness.

All of Red Shed’s brews are handcrafted in their Cherry Valley brewery, located 15 minutes north of Cooperstown. The new releases are on tap at both the Cherry Valley (weekends only) and Cooperstown taprooms, and available throughout the region at establishments in Chenango, Delaware, Hamilton, Herkimer, Madison, Otsego and Oneida counties.

###

ABOUT RED SHED BREWERY

Red Shed Brewery is the only farm brewery in the Cooperstown, New York area. It was founded in 2015 by Jack Hasbrouck, who continues today in the ownership and operation along with his family. The brewery started in a little red milk shed on his property and due to its growing popularity, he converted the shed into a tasting room for locals. The brewery’s motto is “local, handcrafted, fresh,” emphasizing their use of New York State grown hops and grains for their signature recipes. They are distributing to 6 counties, and their two retail locations, one in Cooperstown and one in Cherry Valley, both provide a family-friendly (and dog-friendly) atmosphere. Visit www.redshedbrewing.com for current hours and more information. Follow @redshedbrewing on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram @redshedbrewery.

Red Shed Brewery Cooperstown Tap Room, 709 County Highway 33, Cooperstown, New York 13320. Boasts 20 taps, full food menu at the Fresh Eats food truck and beer garden with picnic tables, fire pit and yard games. Weekly events include Thursday trivia, Friday karaoke and live music on Saturdays during the summer.

Red Shed Brewery Cherry Valley Tap Room, 817 Butterbowl Rd, Cherry Valley, NY 13320. The original little red milk shed and brewery tasting room is open during summer hours, with live music on Saturdays throughout the summer months.