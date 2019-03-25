Red Hare Brewing Expands Distribution to Central Florida

MARIETTA, Ga. — Red Hare Brewing Company of Marietta, Georgia has announced that they will begin distributing in the Central Florida counties of Flagler, Volusia, Brevard, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Orange and Lake. Further distribution has been made possible thanks to a new partnership with Sunshine State Distributing in Florida.

Grapefruit SPF 50/50, Tangerine SPF 50/50, Rewired IPA, Soft J IPA and Classic Pilsner are the beers that will be distributed in the specific counties.

Sunshine State Director of Sales and Marketing, Joe Martin, states “We’re very excited to partner with the entire team at Red Hare Brewing Company. Their well-rounded team has built Red Hare into one of the top selling breweries in the Southeast, and we couldn’t be more pleased to work with them to bring their quality craft brands to the Florida market. Their high quality craft beers and refreshing SPF Radler brands are a welcome addition to Florida, and we feel the consumers in the state will be as excited to get these beers in their hands as we are.”

Red Hare has begun launching distribution in Florida and will be available in many locations beginning in March. Details on specific retailers to come.

About Red Hare Brewing

Red Hare Brewing Company is an independent microbrewery located in Marietta, Georgia and Shallotte, North Carolina. Red Hare Brewing Company was named fourth best brewery in the 2016 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Red Hare offers six year round beers, Long Day Lager, Gem City Classic, Soft J, Rewired IPA, SPF 50/50 Grapefruit and Tangerine as well as many seasonal and Rare Hare reserves. Red Hare is currently distributed in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and now Central Florida.   

