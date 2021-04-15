Real Ale Brewing Releases REAL Premium Hard Seltzer

Hand-crafted in the Texas Hill Country town of Blanco from mindfully sourced ingredients.

We aren’t the first hard seltzer on the shelves – far from it. But we’ve never cared about being the first. We care about being the best. We’ve never settled for doing whateveryone else is doing. We’d rather do it better. Careful, thoughtful, more interesting.

That’s why we waited and it’s what led us to daring, unexpected flavor combinations like Cucumber Melon, Tangerine Yuzu, Peach Pomegranate and Grapefruit Black Raspberry.

And if you’re going to putthe word REAL on the can in big letters, it has to be true. Absolutely nothingartificial and only 1g of real cane sugar per 12 oz. can. We make it REAL becausethat’s what you really want. And because we don’t know any other way.

The outside of the canreflects what’s inside. Our packaging is bold and unique. Just like ourflavors.

REAL Premium Hard Seltzer will be available in a twelve-can variety pack. MelonCucumber gets its own six-pack. Each 12oz. can = 5% ABV/1g sugar/2g carbs/99 calories.

You can find us at majorgrocery and beverage retailers across Texas including HEB, Randall’s, WholeFoods, Spec’s and Total Wine & More and also in the Beer Garden at Real Ale Brewing in Blanco, Texas.

Do you need more information?Digital packaging images? Want a few samples? Just want to say hi? Contact Kyley Wellington at 832.217.0073or marketing@realseltzercom

REAL Flavors

Grapefruit Black Raspberry: Daring black raspberry meetstart grapefruit for a taste that defies expectations.

Daring black raspberry meetstart grapefruit for a taste that defies expectations. Melon Cucumber: A cucumber is a melon,so we could have just called it “Melon.” You’ll call it refreshing.

A cucumber is a melon,so we could have just called it “Melon.” You’ll call it refreshing. Peach Pomegranate: The Hill Country produces theworld’s best peaches. Pomegranate provides a nice pop of tang.

The Hill Country produces theworld’s best peaches. Pomegranate provides a nice pop of tang. Tangerine Yuzu: Yuzu is a funky, far-eastcitrus that enhances the sweet, juicy goodness of the tangerine.

REAL Premium Hard Seltzer is made from real ingredients, by real people, in thevery real town of Blanco, Texas.