R&D Brewing Promotes Rachel Hamilton Peterson to Chief Operating Officer

20+ Year Industry Veteran Brings Eye for Smart, Sustainable Growth to New Role, Goals for the Growing Brewery

Raleigh, NC — Raleigh-based R&D Brewing announces the promotion of Rachel Hamilton Peterson to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Rachel brings 20 plus years of beer experience to this position, including over 15 years in marketing with the Anheuser-Busch wholesalers and 5 years in marketing and operations with R&D Brewing.

Peterson, who has worked her entire career across all facets of the brewing industry, formerly served as Director of Marketing at the brewery.

John Glover, CEO of R&D Brewing states: “We are fortunate to have someone with Rachel’s exceptional talent and experience leading our company as we expand outside of our local market. Her relationships have proven to be invaluable as we transition from self-distribution to marketing and distribution through the North Carolina beer wholesalers’ network. It is exciting to see another generation of Hamilton’s continue in the beer business as Rachel’s father, Philip Hamilton recently retired after 40 years in the beer industry.”

While proudly based in Raleigh, NC, R&D Brewing is quickly making a name for itself as one of the fastest-growing breweries in North Carolina. From their multiple U.S. Open Beer Championship medal-winning Seven Saturdays IPA and Riviera Lager to their partnerships with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes (Storm Brew), the NCAA’s Deacon Brew (the official craft beer of Wake Forest University) and Mountain Brew (the official craft beer of Appalachian State University) to their ownership of Bull Durham Beer Co. (the first brewery in a minor league stadium), R&D’s trajectory is anything but ordinary.

“We want to continue to grow concentrically by ensuring we maintain a strong presence in our home market of Raleigh and then new market expansions,” says Peterson. “It is this kind of deliberate, customer-focused approach that makes us excited for the the next chapters of the business. We’re defining our own future based on the opportunities before us that make sense with our passion for creating great beers.”

Rachel lives in Raleigh, NC and enjoys spending time with her husband and 2 young daughters.

To find out more about R&D Brewing or to see where it is available for purchase, please visit RnDBrewing.com.