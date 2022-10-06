RationAle Brewing Teams Up with Karl Strauss to Strengthen Distribution Throughout SoCal

SAN DIEGO, California – RationAle Brewing™, the San Diego-born, Sonoma-brewed non-alcoholic craft beer brand, announces its partnership with Karl Strauss Brewing Company, the San Diego-based, independent, craft brewery and distributor, to provide new distribution across retail and on-premise accounts throughout Southern California. RationAle will be the distributor’s first and only brand of non-alcoholic beer, in its growing portfolio, as more and more consumers seek options for moderation.

Karl Strauss has been pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases for more than three decades. With its distribution arm, Karl Strauss Distribution, the brewery is giving other independent beverage producers, like RationAle, an opportunity to leverage its expertise and resource channels to effectively scale their brands.

“We’re stoked to have such a reputable, experienced and passionate team representing RationAle, as we further the reach of our non-alcoholic brews into the SoCal craft beer scene,” shares Jamie Fay, Founder of RationAle Brewing. “With how quickly the demand for high-quality, non-alcoholic options is growing, we’re on a mission to have our brews available in retail and on-premise destinations where consumers go to find and enjoy the best craft beer in the region.

Launched in late 2021, RationAle has added variety, flavor and innovation to the fast-growing U.S. non-alcohol beer category, providing brew-loving consumers with delicious options to enjoy craft beer in moderation. All of RationAle’s completely-crushable, non-alcoholic craft brews are served in 12oz. cans, made with high-quality ingredients and in small batches, maintaining the bold, refreshing taste of traditional craft beer.

“We’re excited to welcome RationAle to the Karl Strauss Distribution family, as our team’s first foray into the non-alcoholic craft beer category,” states Chad Health, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, at Karl Strauss. “We know consumers love quality craft beer, are passionate about taste, and want flavor/style variety; and we also know they want all of those things while increasingly looking to moderate their alcohol intake. With RationAle in our portfolio, alongside our growing list of traditional craft beers, we have the opportunity to drive incrementality for our customers, and increase the number of people enjoying beer on more occasions than ever before.”

RationAle’s partnership with Karl Strauss follows the appointment of Debbie Novograd, former Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO of BevZero and Director of Marketing for Starbucks, as a Strategic Advisor (https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/9/prweb18930893.htm), as well as its partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American distributor of the world’s top beer brands, to support the brand’s expansion into Colorad0.

RationAle’s Brews without the Booze™ are available via the RationAle Brewing website and continue to carve out desirable beer fridge real estate in strategic retail and on-premise partners, throughout California and Colorado, including Whole Foods Market, Erewhon Market, Mollie Stone’s, Olivers, Lassen’s, and Seaside Market, with more being added in the coming months.

About RationAle Brewing™

RationAle Brewing™ offers an innovative variety of small-batch, non-alcoholic craft beers for those seeking to embrace moderation while drinking consciously and living boldly. Founded in 2021 by Jamie Fay and officially launching into the non-alcohol craft beer category in early 2022, RationAle is rooted in the idea of embracing moderation without sacrifice, quickly establishing itself as the official beer of moderation. RationAle’s four brews without booze are produced using a proprietary distillation technology to gently remove alcohol from the brewed beer, with minimal effects on its integrity and overall quality.

With the recent launch of The Original Rationale West Coast IPA and New England Hazy IPA, RationAle’s 12 oz. cans (at $16/six-pack) are now available online, shipping nationwide, in addition to retail and on-premise locations throughout California and Colorado.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning releases. Dedicated to growing the craft beer industry in San Diego and beyond, Karl Strauss Distributing helps fellow brewers by giving them an avenue for bringing their labors of love to market.

