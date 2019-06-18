Rahr & Sons Brewery Collaborates with Whiskey Maker Oak & Eden on The Ale Series

DALLAS — Dallas-based indie whiskey producer, Oak & Eden has announced the upcoming release of their third small batch creation, The Ale Series, a two-part product collaboration with Rahr & Sons Brewery (Fort Worth, Texas) to create Rahr Soaked Malted Oak and Rahr Soaked Hopped Oak.

As with all products in the Oak & Eden lineup, these collaborative expressions begin with Oak & Eden’s fully aged whiskey before they are finished with their patented “spire” — a 5” long spiral cut piece of wood that finishes the whiskey in the bottle, as opposed to a secondary barrel. The Rahr Soaked Malted Oak consists of Oak & Eden bourbon infused with a heavily toasted American Oak spire soaked in Rahr & Sons Iron Thistle Scottish Ale. The Rahr Soaked Hopped Oak consists of Oak & Eden rye infused with a lightly toasted American Oak spire soaked in Rahr & Sons Dadgum IPA.

“This has been a collaboration like no other,” said Joe Gillidenzopf, CEO of Oak & Eden. “Most people wouldn’t think beer and whiskey would go hand-in-hand, but the unique combination of sweet, oaky notes coming from our whiskey, mixed with the depth and character of Rahr & Sons beers produce a rich sensation of whiskey on the palate with beer on the finish.”

The Ale Series will be releasing in June 2019 and will be on the shelves early July in Texas and Oklahoma. To learn more, visit oakandeden.com/rahr.