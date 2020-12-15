RadCraft Industry Relief Coloring Book To Support James Beard Foundation Open For Good Campaign

The craft beverage-centric marketing company RadCraft went live today with a downloadable coloring book for which proceeds will support the James Beard Foundation’s Open For Good campaign.

The RadCraft Industry Relief Coloring Book features the logos of thirteen of the company’s partner malthouses, breweries, and distilleries (listed below) brought to life by Content Coordinator Shelby Martin. These companies, among many others, conceived this fundraising effort through an industry relief Zoom chat that RadCraft hosts monthly to discuss issues facing the beverage community. The group voted on the James Beard Foundation’s Open For Good campaign to receive all proceeds for the coloring book.

For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has promoted Good Food For Good™ by giving chefs a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Beard Foundation launched the Open for Good campaign to ensure that independent restaurants not only survive, but that the industry is able to rebuild stronger than before.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging year for the independent food and beverage industry which employs over 11 million people nationwide.” said Kris Moon, Chief Operating Officer of the James Beard Foundation “After the pandemic hit, the Foundation quickly directed all of our resources to helping the industry to survive this crisis. We are only able to continue that work thanks to the generous contributions of partners such as RadCraft. We are incredibly grateful for their support as we work to keep helping the industry remain Open for Good.”

Open for Good programs provide critical resources to help independent restaurants build the capacity to come back stronger, more equitable, more sustainable, and more resilient. Learn more at jamesbeard.org/openforgood and contact JamesBeard@magrinopr.com with media inquiries about the foundation.

The RadCraft Industry Relief Coloring Book is available for download on Issuu. Those who download and print are encouraged to share their art on social media with the #radcraftindustryrelief hashtag.

Contact Founder & CEO Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com for a downloadable media copy of the coloring book, or with questions about RadCraft.

Participating RadCraft Partners

Bonfire Brewing

Boulder Spirits

Deerhammer Distillery

Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Laws Whiskey House

Lone Tree Brewing Company

Murphy & Rude Malting

Pagosa Brewing

Root Shoot Malting

Ska Brewing

The Empourium Brewing Company

Thirsty Monk Brewery

Woods Boss Brewing

ABOUT RADCRAFT

Founded in 2012 by Emily Hutto, RadCraft provides communications support to barley crafters. From breweries and distilleries to maltsters and their affiliates, RadCraft’s partners are makers of thoughtful products and cultivators of radical ideas. Beers and spirits should tell stories about brands, and RadCraft loves a good story. Lean more at radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION

The James Beard Foundation promotes Good Food For Good™. For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has asserted the power of food to drive behavior, culture, and policy change. The organization is committed to giving chefs a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Beard Foundation launched the Open for Good campaign to ensure that independent restaurants not only survive, but that the industry is able to rebuild stronger than before. For more information, subscribe to the digital newsletter Beard Bites and follow @beardfoundation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. The James Beard Foundation is a national not-for-profit 501©(3) organization based in New York City.

For more information: https://radcraftbeer.com/news/radcraft-industry-relief-coloring-book