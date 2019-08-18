Purity Brewing Named Official Ale Supplier to Premier League Aston Villa FC

WARWICKSHIRE, England — Multi award winning brewery Purity Brewing Company is delighted to announce the unique supply agreement with newly promoted English Premier League side Aston Villa, that see’s the Warwickshire brewer’s beers available across Villa Park as the Official Ale Supplier for all match days and events.

Since 2005 Purity have become one of the market leaders in the Midlands for craft ales and in the last few years has seen the brewer branch into stadia and elite level sport with similar partnerships with Wasps Rugby & Ricoh Arena, as well as Coventry Rugby. However this is the sustainable focused brewer’s first step into football. Following feedback from the Aston Villa faithful and the desire of the club to do things differently and push the boundaries of what is expected in a stadium environment, following the success at the Ricoh Arena, Purity were invited to join the Pride and family of suppliers and partners.

A range of Purity’s draught and packaged award winning ales and craft beers will be available across the stadium concourse and hospitality areas for fans to enjoy on match days. Ahead of the new season and Aston Villa’s return to the top flight of English football, Purity has commissioned an exclusive 4.2% Pale Ale that has been designed to pair perfectly with Premier League football and the passion and pride of the Aston Villa faithful.

Crafted with a conscience in the heart of Warwickshire and only 30 miles south of Villa Park;

Purity Pale Ale is zesty ale with a refreshing citrus finish has been created using the finest ingredients of Maris Otter malt, Cascade and Pilgrim hops.

Lifelong Aston Villa fan, Purity Brewing Company’s CEO & Co-Founder Paul Halsey said on this ground breaking agreement, “As a lifelong Villa fan this is one of the pinnacles of my career, I truly never thought that when we started Purity in 2005 we’d be in a position to join forces with the team I support. This partnership between Purity and Aston Villa is all about creating the perfect match day experience for supporters and reflects our belief in a more discerning beer drinking public. Working with Aston Villa & Villa Park is testament to the ongoing success of our original mission when we started, which is to brew great beer without prejudice, with a conscience and with a consistency and an attention to detail, which is second to none.”

He added “We are delighted that Aston Villa and other football fans are going to be able to enjoy our beers in tip-top condition. Football has been for too long about commodity brands and poor match day experiences, but at Purity we want to redefine what is expected in a football stadium environment.”

“We have seen how much value local craft beer has added to the supporter experience with the likes of what we have achieved at the Ricoh Arena. It is a truly exciting time for Purity Brewing Co. and Aston Villa as we see this ambitious and progressive partnership as just the start of a brand new chapter for both. I can’t wait to enjoy a pint of Purity Pale Ale pre match ahead of our first home match back in the English Premier League against AFC Bournemouth – UTV!”

Nicola Ibbetson AVFC Chief Commercial Officer said on this agreement, “I’m delighted that Aston Villa have partnered with a local company, further outlining the club’s mission to forge deeper connections with businesses and communities close to the football club.

“Purity Brewing will provide an important service at Villa Park, one which we believe will enhance our supporters’ match day experience.”

Purity Brewing will be undertaking a number of fan engagement campaigns throughout the season to further enhance supporter’s visits to Villa Park and create a true Pure Quality premier match day experience.

For more information on Purity Brewing Company please visit www.puritybrewing.com

About Purity Brewing Co.

Purity Brewing Co. is a company dedicated to making a difference. In its award-winning products: Mad Goose, Pure Gold, Pure UBU, Bunny Hop Saddle Black, Longhorn IPA, Lawless Lager and Session IPA – Purity demands premium quality and uniqueness. In service, Purity offers distinction, approachability and integrity. Central to the brewer is a strong commitment to supporting the environment. Purity only uses natural ingredients, supports recycling programmes and respects the community. Also, waste products are recycled through a pond and wetland system. This sustainable eco-system helps minimize carbon dioxide emissions and encourage wildlife diversity.