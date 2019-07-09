Purity Brewing Company Receives Soil Association Accreditation

WARWICKSHIRE, England — Purity Brewing Company is delighted to announce that it has satisfied the rigorous requirements of the Soil Association organic certification process. With these pre requisites met, the award-winning brewer has been issued with a processor license, enabling the marketing of organic beers produced on site. Purity has always placed sustainability at the heart of its production and now can rightly claim to be setting the standards for sourcing ingredients with a conscience as well.

Creators of the world’s first organic standards in the 1960’s, The Soil Association are the UK’s leading membership charity campaigning for healthy, humane, sustainable food, farming and land use. With an ever-increasing demand for organic produce, Purity co-founder and CEO Paul Halsey see’s the addition of an organic offering to Purity’s award winning portfolio, as a step in the right direction. “We’re absolutely delighted to be accredited with the Soil Association license and can’t wait to share our first ever organic beer with our loyal Puritans.” He added “We see this as the perfect next step in our innovation pipeline, during what is a very exciting time here at the brewery and it sits perfectly within our already existing gluten free and vegan friendly offering.”

The first beer within the Purity range to be crafted from entirely organic ingredients is Pure Helles. Originally produced in November 2018 as a limited run in collaboration with long term partners, Bayreuther Brauhaus, Pure Helles is a traditional Bavarian style pale lagered beer, characterized by its underlying malt sweetness, easy drinkability and sublime refinement and refreshment.

Using the finest organic pale malt and a combination of organic saphir and hallertauer traditional hopsfrom Germany, Pure Helles has a clean, refreshing and bright appearance but with an unmistakable Purity character.

A series of launch events are lined up to celebrate this accreditation for Purity, starting with a month long tap takeover at Riverford’s Duke of Cambridge in London from 10th July. Then to coincide with the start of Birmingham Beer Week 2019 the first pours in the Midlands will be at Purecraft Bar & Kitchen on July 18.

For more about Purity Brewing Company, visit www.puritybrewing.com or to order Purity beers direct and cans of Pure Helles check out www.bottleshack.uk.

About Purity Brewing Co.

Purity Brewing Co. is a company dedicated to making a difference. In its award-winning products: Mad Goose, Pure Gold, Pure UBU, Bunny Hop Saddle Black, Longhorn IPA, Lawless Lager and Session IPA –Purity demands premium quality and uniqueness. In service, Purity offers distinction, approachability and integrity. Central to the brewer is a strong commitment to supporting the environment. Purity only uses natural ingredients, supports recycling programmes and respects the community. Also, waste products are recycled through a pond and wetland system. This sustainable eco-system helps minimize carbon dioxide emissions and encourage wildlife diversity.