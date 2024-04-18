Pure Project Partners With Patagonia Provisions to Introduce a Lager Brewed with Organic Kernza

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Pure Project is introducing Kernza Lager in partnership with Patagonia Provisions, the food and beverage division of outdoor apparel company Patagonia. Kernza Lager is brewed with organic Admiral Pils malt from Admiral Maltings, organic Motueka hops from NZ Hops, and certified organic Kernza. The beer is light and crisp, with aromas of fresh bread and toasted coconut, and flavors of bright citrus rind and brioche.

Last summer, Patagonia Provisions launched its pilot brewery partnership program with 11 independent craft breweries across the U.S., including Allagash Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Company, and Rhinegeist Brewery, each brewing regional-specific lager-style beers made with Regenerative Organic Certified Kernza and organic ingredients. To date, partner breweries have sourced more than 40,000 pounds of certified organic ingredients, including more than 6,000 pounds of Regenerative Organic Certified Kernza.

Pure Project, along with 9 additional breweries, joins Patagonia Provisions in its movement to scale regenerative and organic ingredients that improve soil health, restore ecosystems, and help fight the climate crisis. Each brewery partner’s beer is unique, Patagonia Provisions co-branded, and available regionally starting in April. The Patagonia Provisions x Pure Project Kernza Lager is available on draft beginning April 11 at all five of Pure Project’s taproom locations in San Diego County.

Kernza, a deeply rooted regenerative perennial grain, has the potential to transform the brewing industry. Kernza stabilizes soil, requires minimal tilling, increases soil organic matter, and improves soil structure and water-holding capacity. Patagonia Provisions is confident that ongoing research will also confirm that Kernza draws down and stores more carbon in the soil than annual grains. When used in beer, it adds a deliciously rich but subtle nutty flavor.

“At Pure Project, we’ve always considered beer an agricultural product,” says Winslow Sawyer, Co-Founder and Brewer of Pure Project. “With my background in sustainable agriculture, I am especially excited about this partnership with Patagonia Provisions, as it provides an opportunity to expand the conversation about how beer is created, moving the industry towards brewing with organic and regenerative ingredients that are better for the planet.”

“We are excited to partner with Pure Project in our joint effort to scale organic and regenerative ingredients in beer,” says Paul Lightfoot, General Manager of Patagonia Provisions. “They are passionate and dedicated to responsible brewing and business practices, guided by core values and principles that align with our mission. Pure Project is helping lead the industry toward a brighter future and we’re proud to collaborate with them.”

The full list of brewery partners can be found here, including Pure Project and the below. All of these beers will be available on draft at their respective breweries & taprooms by the end of April.

Anderson Valley Brewing Company (Boonville, CA)

Atlas Brew Works (Washington, D.C.)

Fieldwork Brewing Co. (San Francisco Bay Area, CA)

Half Acre Beer Co. (Chicago, IL)

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (Richmond & Charlottesville, VA)

Lawson’s Finest Liquids (Waitsfield, VT)

Map Brewing Company (Bozeman, MT)

Roadhouse Brewing Co. (Jackson, WY)

TALEA Beer Co. (New York, NY)

Tröegs Independent Brewing (Hershey, PA)

About Patagonia Provisions

Patagonia Provisions is the food and beverage business of Patagonia, bringing delicious and nutritious Patagonia-branded products to customers across the United States that help fight the climate crisis. Patagonia Provisions is committed to supporting farming and fishing practices that restore and regenerate the environment rather than extract or deplete it. A certified B-Corporation, Patagonia is in business to save our home planet.

About Pure Project

Pure Project is a small-batch craft brewery with five taprooms in San Diego, California. Co-founded in 2015 by friends and entrepreneurs Mat Robar, Jesse Pine, and Winslow Sawyer, Pure Project brews unique, ingredient-driven beers with a passion for sustainability, seasonality, and the small details.

Pure Project has won numerous awards ranging from GABF (Great American Beer Festival) to US Beer Open Medals, has been featured on multiple “Best Brewery” lists, and is recognized for its dedication to using beer as a force for good.

Pure Project is a 1% for the Planet company and, to date, has donated over $450,000 to grassroots environmental organizations. Pure Project is also certified climate-neutral and plastic-negative.

For More Information:

https://www.purebrewing.org/education/kernza-lager/