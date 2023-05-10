Pure Project Introduces Popular Murky IPA to Year-Round Lineup

SAN DIEGO, California – Pure Project, a San Diego-based craft brewery, is adding one of its original murky India pale ales to its year-round beer lineup. Diamond Dust features Cashmere hops from Michigan and hand-selected Mosaic hops from the Pacific Northwest.

“Diamond Dust was one of our first murky brews, which is our term for hazy IPAs,” says co-founder and brewer, Winslow Sawyer. “It debuted in 2017 as a specialty release and we brought it back year and year again due to its popularity.”

Tastefully developed using a combination of the aforementioned hop varietals, a four-grain blend, and Pure’s proprietary murky IPA yeast strain, Diamond Dust offers a lush sensory experience that is juicy and tropical. More distinctively, the beer’s aromas include peach, coconut, and tangerine, with flavors of mango, bright pineapple, and grapefruit zest.

Diamond Dust is the newest to join Pure’s core beer lineup, which includes Tropical Mist (citrus blonde ale), Rain (pilsner), Pure West (West Coast IPA), and Rove Adventure Beer (light lager).

Diamond Dust will be available on draft and to-go in all five of Pure Project’s taprooms in San Diego County, as well as available online for California shipping starting Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.

About Pure Project

Pure Project is a small-batch craft brewery in San Diego, California. Co-founded in 2015 by friends and entrepreneurs Mat Robar, Jesse Pine, and Winslow Sawyer, Pure Project brews unique, ingredient-driven beers with a passion for sustainability, seasonality, and the small details.

Pure Project has won numerous awards ranging from GABF (Great American Beer Festival) to US Beer Open Medals, has been featured on multiple “Best Brewery” lists, and is recognized for its dedication to using beer as a force for good.

Pure Project is a 1% for the Planet company, and certified climate and plastic neutral. As a member of the 1% for the Planet network, Pure Project is committed to donating 1% of top-line sales to environmental organizations working to protect our planet. To date, Pure Project has donated over $350,000 to grassroots environmental organizations that work tirelessly to protect the natural places we love. To learn more visit: https://www.purebrewing.org/beer-for-good/

Pure Project has five taprooms throughout San Diego in Miramar, Balboa Park, Carlsbad, Vista, and North Park.

For More Information:

https://shop.purebrewing.org/collections/beer/products/diamond-dust