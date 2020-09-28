Pure Michigan and Short’s Brewing Company Collaborate on Pure Michigan Autumn IPA

LANSING, Mich.– Kicking off the official first day of fall and aiming to inspire travel during peak foliage season, Pure Michigan and Short’s Brewing Company are once again teaming up to release Pure Michigan Autumn IPA, a 100 percent Michigan-grown and harvested IPA that highlights the state’s agricultural bounty and nationally-recognized craft beer industry. The effort will also encourage travelers to #HopIntoMichigan with socially distanced fall travel.

“Fall is an exciting time of the year in Michigan, and this year is no different. As the weather cools and the colors begin to change, and with virtual learning meaning more flexibility for many families it’s the perfect opportunity for travelers to take a socially distanced, Pure Michigan road trip,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “Fall is also harvest season, which allows our friends at Short’s Brewing Company to highlight our bounty in Pure Michigan Autumn IPA once again. We’re thrilled to bring back all-Michigan brew back again to enjoy during this special season.”

To make this a 100 percent Pure Michigan craft beer, Short’s Brewing Company turned to the state’s diverse agricultural industry to include brewed ingredients from Michigan maltstersEmpire Malting Company, Great Lakes Malting Company Valley View Farms; hop farms MI Local Hops and Hop Alliance; and yeast from Craft Cultures. Known for their award-winning, flagship Huma Lupa Licious IPA, the end-result for Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is appealing to craft and non-craft beer drinkers alike. It is a very well-balanced IPA that allows the malt, hops and yeast character to shine through. Smooth hop flavors combine with fruity esters, along with a blend of pine, citrus and honey-like malt sweetness.

“Imagine yourself on a scenic overlook at sunset—the fall colors and warm sunlight change everything to orange and warm your soul (and your favorite sweater) as the leaves swirl around you. That’s the feeling we want you to have when you drink this beer—Pure Michigan—and thanks to our Michigan suppliers, it’s just that.” says Joe Short, founder of Short’s Brewing Company.

This year’s Pure Michigan Autumn IPA comes on the heels of a successful inaugural distribution in 2019. Due to the reception of the brew last year, the distribution of the 2020 Pure Michigan Autumn IPA will be expanded. Beginning on October 2, a multi-week distribution cycle will begin across Michigan, with Pure Michigan Autumn IPA being available at Meijer, Busch’s, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Food Center and Kroger Marketplace, along with many independent retailers.

An interactive map, highlighting all locations where to find and purchase the beer will be available, atshortsbrewing.com and michigan.org/breweries.

On Oct. 8, Pure Michigan and Short’s will host a virtual beer and cheese tasting happy hour with Joe Short, Zach Berg, co-owner ofMongers’ Provisions, in Ferndale and Detroit, and other industry experts across Michigan. Viewers are invited to join in on tasting the Pure Michigan Autumn IPA and other Michigan fall-inspired beers, sample cheeses that pair best with each and learn about some of the best fall experiences to enjoy around Michigan. Viewers can visit michigan.org in advance of the tasting to get the shopping list of beers and cheeses that will be tasted at the virtual event and join the event live onPure Michigan’s and Short’s Facebook pages.

To learn more about the partnership and other great Michigan breweries, visitmichigan.org/breweries.

To learn more about all Pure Michigan fall activities, visitmichigan.org/fallor order the 2020 Pure Michigan Fall/Winter Travel Guide atmichigan.org/travel-guide.

Pure Michigan and Short’s Brewing Company remind those 21 and over to drink responsibly.

About Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business and community development with the focus on growing Michigan’s economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit?www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Pure Michigan® tourism information, your trip begins at?www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan. Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and createdStarcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.