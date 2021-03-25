Punch Club Releases RTD Cocktail Collection

When the world has gone to standstill and most of our local bars, restaurants are forced to shut down or operate under heavy restrictions, a Nordic drinks brand called Punch Club® has launched a much needed ready-to-serve cocktail series, which allows people to enjoy world class cocktails whenever and wherever they please.

The series is called Classics Reimagined and consists of 5 well known cocktails, such as Espresso Martini, Whiskey Sour, Negroni, Pina Colada and Aviation. Yet, these are not just ordinary remakes of these legendary classics – each cocktail has its own unique twist, which gives the series some freshness and excitement. Be it cherry infused Whiskey Sour or Clarified Pina Colada to name a few.

Punch Club CEO Kristjan-Walter Kask said that the development of this series was kick-started when the lockdowns began.

“Since sipping cocktails at a bar became literally impossible, we wanted to offer an easy alternative, where people could still enjoy world class cocktails whenever and wherever they please.”

The series is packaged in 500ml sizes and all of the bottles are equipped with extra serving tips to make the experience more enjoyable. Punch Club® is an award-winning beverage company Tallinn, Estonia.

Founded in 2016, the company is focused on making artisan cocktails and soft drinks in bottles and kegs, that are organic, low in sugar and environmentally friendly. With their catchy slogan “Artisan Drinks for Mindful Hedonists”, they have become one of the most innovative drinks companies in the Nordic region.

For more information: https://punch.club/en/product-category/classics-reimagined/