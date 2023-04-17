Providence Brewing Co Seeks $1 Million in Grant Funding to Expand Brewery and Launch Brewer Incubator Program

PROVIDENCE, R.I.— Providence Brewing Co (PVDBC), a historical brewery founded in 1814, is excited to announce its pursuit of a $1 million grant to fund the expansion of its brewing capacity and the launch of an innovative brewer incubator program. This initiative aims to preserve the brewery’s rich history while fostering a sense of community and providing opportunities for economic growth in the Providence area.

The grant funding will invest in new equipment and expand PVDBC’s production capacity from a 6-barrel to a 15-barrel brewery. This expansion will enable PBC to meet increasing product demand while supporting innovation and maintaining its commitment to the local community.

Additionally, PVDBC plans to establish a brewer incubator program to assist aspiring homebrewers in transitioning to professional brewing. This program will provide a safe, risk-controlled environment for participants to work alongside peers and professionals, gaining valuable knowledge and experience in the brewing industry.

Efren J Hidalgo, owner and operator of PVDBC emphasizes this initiative’s importance: “Our goal is not only to expand our brewery but also to give back to the community that has supported us throughout our journey. The brewer incubator program will offer a unique opportunity for aspiring brewers to learn, grow, and contribute to the vibrant brewing scene in Providence.”

If the grant is secured, PVDBC also plans to strengthen existing partnerships and establish new collaborations with local businesses, non-profit organizations, and artists to create a network of support and mutual growth. The brewery will continue to develop educational and cultural programs that celebrate PVDBC’s history and the Hidalgo family’s Cuban heritage, creating a unique experience for visitors and locals alike.

About Providence Brewing Co

Providence Brewing Co (PVDBC) is a historical brewery with deep ties to Providence, Rhode Island. Founded in 1896 by James Hanley, PVDBC is owned and operated by the Hidalgo family and the first-generation Cuban-Americans, who Efren J Hidalgo leads. PVDBC is committed to preserving its rich history and fostering community through local partnerships, educational programs, and cultural events.

For More Information:

https://pvd.beer