Provi Launches eCommerce Toolkit for Beverage Alcohol Distributors Nationwide

CHICAGO — Provi (www.provi.com), the fastest-growing ecommerce marketplace for the Beverage Alcohol Industry, announced today the wide release of Sell Sheets and Storefronts – two components of a rapidly-expanding suite of products dedicated to delivering increased sales and ROI to their expanding roster of Distributor partners.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognized the opportunity to partner with Provi to enhance ordering convenience for our customers,” said Maggie Lapcewich, Breakthru Beverage Group’s Chief Growth Officer. “Their new suite of distributor tools allow our associates and customers to be more efficient during this challenging time, and our custom Storefront gives us the ability to position our brands effectively on their marketplace.”

Provi Storefronts (https://www.provi.com/product/storefronts) give distributors their own dedicated space within the Provi marketplace. Fully configurable, distributors can now easily showcase new releases, seasonal selections, and announcements in a branded experience for their retailer customers. Retailers can browse, engage with promotions, and add products to their cart directly within the Storefronts experience.

As Matt Prybylski, Executive Director of Business Management at Empire Merchants, put it, “We are excited to partner with Provi to provide additional ordering capabilities to our customers. Our Empire Merchants branded Storefront on Provi gives us the opportunity to seamlessly customize our brand page and highlight our portfolio 24/7. The tool is extremely user-friendly, and Provi’s real-time analytics give us additional insight to inform our strategy.”

With Provi Sell Sheets (https://www.provi.com/product/sellsheets), distributor sales reps can now create curated, click-to-order lists to showcase new and relevant products for their clients. Reps can share lists via text, email, or directly within the Provi platform, where retailers have already seen and ordered from thousands of Sell Sheets. Reps can then access robust analytics about Sell Sheets page views and purchase conversion, so they can continue to optimize their campaigns, delivering much-needed ecommerce tooling to today’s sophisticated buyers and sellers.

“Provi’s Sell Sheets are a powerful tool for our sales team to communicate with their retailers,” said Thomas Johnstone, Thomas Johnstone, Vice President of Sales Technology & Strategy at Eagle Rock Distributing Company. “With thousands of products to keep track of, we know that education and seamless ordering are essential to our success. Provi’s technology has already given time back to our reps by automating the order taking process. Now reps can use that time better than ever for upselling with Sell Sheets.”

Results from early adoption of Provi’s new Distributor Toolkit reveal how essential these developments are. During the pilot period, Storefronts have already boasted millions of product impressions resulting in retailers ordering an average of 70% more products from a distributor after engaging with that Distributor’s Storefront. Sell Sheets have already been created and shared by hundreds of distributor reps, unlocking retailer visibility and order conversion for tens of thousands of products.

“As 2020 has dramatically emphasized, our industry deserves rapid, relentless innovation,” said Provi CEO, Taylor Katzman. “We are very proud to have accelerated our product offering to serve all three tiers of the beverage alcohol industry with the launch of Storefronts and Sell Sheets. These features marry best-in-class digital tools for distributors with delightful experiences for retailers to enhance product discovery and seamless ordering. We appreciate all the incredible support we have received as we continue our exponential growth with suppliers, distributors, and retailers nationwide.”

About Provi (www.provi.com)

Founded in 2016 in Chicago, Provi is the fastest growing ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. Currently active in 21 states and seeing 3x retailer growth in 2020, Provi’s digital marketplace grants retailers a robust, contactless platform to place all of their orders 24/7 and improves communication and efficiency for retailers, distributors, and suppliers.