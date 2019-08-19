Proof Brewing Company Releases Warpath Imperial IPA Limited-Edition Cans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Proof Brewing Co. is set to release the award-winning Warpath Imperial IPA in limited edition 4-pack cans on Thursday, August 29 at 4 p.m. in the tasting room only. The crowd pleasing 8% ABV Imperial IPA brewed annually in the fall at the start of the college football season, pays tribute to our hometown team. Warpath’s hoppy flavor will galvanize your taste buds and your thirst for victory.

“Last year, sales of 4-pack cans exceeded all expectations and we sold out quickly,” said founder Byron Burroughs. “We’ve increased production to ensure this Tallahassee tradition can be shared with friends at football tailgates, social events, or anywhere you are on the Warpath!”

Warpath Imperial IPA is brewed with Mosaic, Cryo Azacca, El Dorado, and Citra hops. The hop profile emulates the juicy flavors of New England-Style hazy IPAs but with the dryness and mouthfeel of West Coast-Styles. The complex layers of hops create a tropical dank flavor, and citrusy aroma supported by a balanced malt backbone. With over six pounds of hops per barrel, this Imperial IPA leads the way in a modern IPA world.

Proof Brewing Company is a proud sponsor of FSU Athletics.