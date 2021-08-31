Proof Brewing Company Releases Warpath Imperial IPA Cans

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Proof Brewing Co. is set to release the award-winning Warpath Imperial IPA in limited edition four-pack cans on Thursday, September 2nd on its online store for pickup at the Brewpub. The crowd-pleasing 9.3% ABV Imperial IPA brewed annually in the fall at the start of the college football season, pays tribute to our hometown team. Warpath’s hoppy flavor will galvanize your taste buds and your thirst for victory.

“Every year this beer gets better and better,” said Founder, Byron Burroughs. “This Tallahassee tradition can be shared with friends at football tailgates, social events, or anywhere you are on the Warpath!”

Warpath Imperial IPA is brewed with Mosaic, El Dorado, Idaho 7, Sabro, and Citra hops. The hop profile emulates the juicy flavors of New England-Style hazy IPAs but with the dryness and mouthfeel of West Coast-Styles. The complex layers of hops create a tropical dank flavor, and citrusy aroma supported by a balanced malt backbone.

For More Information:
https://www.proofbrewingco.com

