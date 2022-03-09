Proof Brewing Company Joins International Collab For Ukraine Relief

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Proof Brewing has joined with breweries worldwide to brew a collaboration beer with Pravda Brewery in Ukraine to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, promote peace, and end the war. Proof Brewing brewed a Ukrainian Imperial Stout recipe provided by Pravda and plans to release the beer at its Brewpub in three to four weeks. Proceeds from beer sales will go to humanitarian relief aid in Ukraine. Stay tuned to the brewery’s social media channels for a release date and more information.

“What’s happening is very tragic, and we want to do our part locally to support fellow brewers and the Ukrainian people,” said Founder Byron Burroughs. “This collaboration beer is an excellent opportunity to invite our community to join the cause and raise humanitarian relief funds for Ukraine!”

About Proof Brewing

Founded by Byron & Angela Burroughs in 2012, Proof Brewing Company prides itself on being an industry leader of innovative beers. Proof Brewing Co. produces big, bold, flavorful beers and remains committed to true artisanal brewing methods in an evolving industry. The brewery has received numerous awards and recognition from the world renowned Hunaphu’s Day, US Open Beer Championship, Best Florida Beer, Paste Magazine, and Wine Enthusiast.

For More Information:

https://www.proofbrewingco.com