Proof Brewing Company and Finback Brewery Release Quantum Foam Double IPA Collaboration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Proof Brewing Co.’s beer physicists have defied the space/time continuum to introduce Quantum Foam Double IPA. Set to release in the Proof Brewing Co. tasting room on May 24 in 16 oz. 4-packs at 11 a.m., this beer was brewed in collaboration with New York City’s Finback Brewery. Quantum Foam is brewed with three main hop varieties— experimental Bru-1, cryo Azzaca, and Mosaic. This Double IPA is very bright and floral, with a depth of character. Vivid aromas of citrus encompass the bold flavors of tropical fruit and pineapple.

“After brewing a collab with Finback in NYC, we had to bring it home to Tallahassee,” said Byron Burroughs, Proof Brewing Company’s founder. “We really wanted to make an IPA symbolic of the tropical flavors and aromas of bold East-coast styles. These new hops add many layers of complexity throughout the beer.”

Quantum Foam will be Proof Brewing Co.’s first 16 oz. can release. The brewery recently added new equipment to expand its package size variety for can releases. This new format will allow for future opportunities and additional avenues of expansion for growth to meet the consumer’s needs.

Proof Brewing Company

Founded by Byron & Angela Burroughs in 2012, Proof Brewing Company prides itself on being an industry leader of innovative beers. Proof Brewing Co. produces big, bold, flavorful beers and remains committed to true artisanal brewing methods in an evolving industry. The brewery has received numerous awards and recognition from the world renowned Hunahpu’s Day, US Open Beer Championship, Best Florida Beer and Paste Magazine. Proof Brewing Company is a proud member of the Florida Brewers Guild. For more information, visit proofbrewingco.com, Facebook: PBCBeer, Twitter: proofbrewingco, and Instagram: proofbrewingco

