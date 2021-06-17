Proof Brewing Co. To Partner With JoyFace Collective To Manufacture Hemp Beverages

Tallahassee, Florida – Proof Brewing Company has partnered with JoyFace Collective to produce the first CBD infused seltzer in North Florida. Proof Brewing Co. will manufacture JoyFace’s portfolio of naturally flavored beverages with hemp-derived CBD. JoyFace will launch on Saturday, June 26th at 2pm inside Proof Brewing Co. with two crisp and refreshing flavors— Peach and Lemon-Lime.

“We are so thrilled to launch this new lineup of CBD-infused beverages with Proof Brewing,” said JoyFace Founder Angela Burroughs. “Proof Brewing gives us the capacity and resources to grow our new brand of high-quality wellness beverages by expanding into shipping and distribution in the near future.”

CBD is short for Cannabidiol, a naturally occurring compound extracted from the hemp plant. Proof Brewing Co. will produce JoyFace Collective’s starting lineup with a nano-emulsified CBD isolate for increased bioavailability and effectiveness. JoyFace Collective is committed to transparency by providing customers with third-party, independent lab testing for purity and potency with results available on its website or the QR code printed on each can.

About Proof Brewing

Founded by Byron & Angela Burroughs in 2012, Proof Brewing Company prides itself on being an industry leader of innovative beers. Proof Brewing Co. produces big, bold, flavorful beers and remains committed to true artisanal brewing methods in an evolving industry. The brewery has received numerous awards and recognition from the world renowned Hunaphu’s Day, US Open Beer Championship, Best Florida Beer, Paste Magazine, and Wine Enthusiast.

About JoyFace Collective

We are a collective of partners and friends with a combined 50+ years of beverage and hospitality experience. We strive to help every individual reach their full potential by promoting relaxation and relief. The collective focuses on adaptation and consistent innovation to improve quality of life. JoyFace Collective produces hemp-derived CBD beverages with high-quality ingredients and natural flavors.

For More Information:

https://www.joyfacecollective.com