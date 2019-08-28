Proof Brewing Available at Doak Campbell Stadium During FSU Football Games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Proof Brewing Co. will be sold in the five concession locations during home football games in 2019. Eightfive-0 Pale Ale and Mango Wit Belgian-style Wit will be included in the two locations within Doak Campbell and three areas outside the stadium.

“We are beyond thrilled for this opportunity and support from FSU,” said Founder, Byron Burroughs. “We can’t wait to cheer on our hometown team and provide our fans at the game with a fresh local craft beer.”

The sale of beer will be open to the public at all five locations. However, the two areas inside Doak Campbell will require that all alcoholic beverages be consumed within a designated area adjacent to the concession stand. Alcohol consumption will not be permitted in any public location inside Doak Campbell other than the two designated areas.

The concession stands in the tailgating area will open when the parking lots open and will end all sales 10 minutes prior to scheduled kickoff time. The two areas within Doak Campbell will open when the gates open and will stop service at the end of the third quarter.

Proof Brewing Co. is sold in the Champions Club during FSU Football home games and other FSU Athletics events, including FSU Baseball, and FSU Basketball.

Proof Brewing Co. encourages everyone to please drink responsibility. Proof Brewing Co. is a proud sponsor of FSU Athletics.