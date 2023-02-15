PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer Introduces New Synergy Pack: Watermelon Sea Salt, Peach Rosemary, Dragonfruit Lotus, and Guava Rhubarb

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Despite recent declines in the seltzer category, PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer builds on outperforming sales and steady retail growth with the release of four new fruit-floral-spice flavors in its 2023 Synergy Variety 12-pack. This is the third variety 12-pack for the independent, woman-owned hard seltzer brand. New Synergy flavors enhance the Signature and Seasonal PRESS collections, adding globally inspired pairings to the PRESS flavor portfolio. The Synergy Pack will be released in March in all markets where PRESS is sold.

A frontrunner in the hard seltzer category, PRESS solidified its standing among the top 10 national seltzers with fruit-floral-spice flavor pairings, restrained sweetness, high-quality ingredients, low calorie and low ABV, and sustainable luxury packaging. As the only top-10 seltzer brand owned by a woman, PRESS delivers the premium product experience in the category, cultivating loyal fans who drive market growth.

PRESS was introduced with its Signature flavors: Blackberry Hibiscus, Grapefruit Cardamom, Lime Lemongrass and Pomegranate Ginger. The Seasonal collection expanded PRESS flavor portfolio with Pear Chamomile, Apple Cinnamon, Pineapple Basil, and Lingonberry Elderflower. The new Synergy flavors bring exotic global culinary notes to PRESS’s consumer-adored collection of sophisticated flavor pairings.

“PRESS was founded to offer an elevated luxury experience to consumers who want to drink responsibly without compromising extraordinary taste or refined aesthetics,” says PRESS founder Amy Walberg. “We believe elegance belongs in the touch points of everyday life, and consumers agree. That’s why PRESS outperformed some of our competitors by as much as 45% at the end of 2022 and ranks 6 in total sales—even with only 35% of total distribution. We are proud of our success, but our focus has always been on our consumer. The Synergy flavors enhance our collection of sophisticated fruit-floral-spice pairings while staying true to our core values: serving consumers with quality ingredients in a low calorie, low carb, low ABB sipper that’s beautifully and sustainably packaged. Our new beachy Watermelon Sea Salt, Mediterranean-inspired Peach Rosemary, exotic Dragonfruit Lotus, and tropical Guava Rhubarb flavors give our fans more enticing options to celebrate the moments that matter in their lives with their own unique style.”

About PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer

PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer was founded in 2015 by Amy Walberg. Her vision for an elevated seltzer experience showcasing culinary fruit/spice flavor profiles, quality ingredients, luxury packaging, and earth-friendly production garnered national media acclaim and sparked an enthusiastically loyal fan following. PRESS swept the national consumer vote as “Best Hard Seltzer” at Seltzerland events across the country. Industry media showered PRESS with “Best of” recognition, including Martha Stewart Living, where PRESS is named among its favorite woman-owned food brands. PRESS is available in 46 states nationwide and is the only independent, woman-owned brand among the top 10 national seltzers.

For More Information:

https://enjoypress.com