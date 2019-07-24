PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer Expands Distribution to Colorado

MILWAUKEE, Wis .— PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer has announced its expansion into Colorado. Through a distribution agreement with New Age Beverages, PRESS, the largest independent alcohol seltzer brand and only woman-owned, is now available statewide.

“We’re thrilled to enter Colorado,” said Amy Walberg, founder of PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer. “PRESS has cultivated a strong fan base in the region and demand was high in Colorado. New Age Beverages’ unique portfolio makes it a great partner in offering Coloradans our elevated seltzer experience.”

Colorado marks the 32nd state of entry for PRESS and the third new state this summer. An agreement with Indiana Beverage covers northern Indiana, including Valparaiso and South Bend. Minnesota-based D-S Beverages and H. Boyd Nelson extend distribution across the North Dakota border reaching Fargo and other serviced border cities. Additionally, this month, PRESS is expanding its presence in greater Los Angeles with ACE Beverage and Classic Distributing & Beverage Group.

PRESS is crafted with all-natural ingredients at 110 calories and 4% ABV. The premium seltzer comes in four flagship flavors: Blackberry Hibiscus, Grapefruit Cardamom, Lime Lemongrass and Pomegranate Ginger. It is available in 12-count variety packs, 6-count single flavor packs and 16 oz individual cans.

PRESS can be found in retail stores and on-premise throughout Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California (Southern), Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin.

To find a retailer or inquire about distribution opportunities, visit enjoyPRESS.com.

About PRESS

PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer is crafted with all-natural ingredients in a unique blend of fruits and spices for a light, crisp flavor profile and carbon-filtered to remove gluten. It was founded in 2015 by Amy Walberg, an avid seltzer fan who couldn’t find a premium alcohol seltzer on the market. The midwestern mother of two has grown the company to be the largest independent alcohol seltzer brand, and it stands alone as the only woman-owned brand in the category. Today, PRESS can be found in 32 states and in major grocers such as Giant, Hannafords, Jewel Osco, Smiths, Target, Total Wine & More, Wegmans and Whole Foods. PRESS is available in four flavors: Blackberry Hibiscus, Pomegranate Ginger, Grapefruit Cardamom and Lime Lemongrass. To learn more about PRESS and find a retailer, visit enjoyPRESS.com.