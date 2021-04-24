Precision Fermentation and The 5th Ingredient Announce Integration of BrewMonitor Real-Time Data with Beer30 Brewery Management Software

Leading-Edge Brewery Technology Collaboration Offers Enhanced End-to-End Quality Control Management Analysis and Maximum Operational Efficiency

Durham, North Carolina – Precision Fermentation®, a leading biochemistry technology solutions provider, and The 5th Ingredient®, a leading brewery operations management software company, today announced the first available integration of real-time fermentation data with a brewery operations management system.

Through this partnership, BrewMonitor®, Precision Fermentation’s flagship Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution, will deliver live fermentation data – dissolved oxygen, pH, gravity, pressure, temperature, and conductivity – directly into The 5th Ingredient’s flagship brewery management software, Beer30TM.

Automated fermentation data collection enables brewery staff to save time and effort by dramatically reducing the need for manual fermentation sampling and logging. Also, a unified view into both production histories and fermentation outcomes in one interface powers more complete production analyses, helping brewers ensure top beer quality, consistency, and profitability.

“We are thrilled to be part of another first in our industry,” said Jared Resnick, founder and CEO of Precision Fermentation. “Accessing real-time data from the BrewMonitor Sensor Hub® from Beer30’s software suite allows brewers to track, from a single dashboard, all operational actions and ingredients that produce each batch, side-by-side with precise outcomes of these factors as data is streamed directly from inside the fermentation tank. Beer30 excels in management of all elements that go into each batch, including precise ingredient information, tank management, CIP tracking and so much more. Adding live, high-resolution fermentation data not only greatly reduces the overhead and inconsistency of manual sampling, but it also finally puts in the hands of brewery staff the ability to correlate detailed results from all brewery processes at a single glance and with high accuracy. This integration offers a leap forward in quality assurance that can have a major impact on any brewery’s bottom line.”

“With this new integration, we continue to pioneer and evolve a new wave of brewery data management software,” said Pulkit K. Agrawal, founder and CEO of The 5th Ingredient. “We are committed to helping breweries #BrewBetterBeer and helping brewers take a more confident, proactive approach to their processes, rather than a reactive one. From a quality perspective, the first 3-4 days of fermentation are crucial, and with BrewMonitor fermentation data sent directly to Beer30, breweries have even more flexibility to make better data-driven decisions, powered by smart sensor technology. Beer30’s data visualization tools allow users to graph all data, identify trends and anomalies, and compare a beer brand across multiple batches. By combining BrewMonitor’s real-time data with Beer30’s robust Batch History functionality, breweries can take their grain-to-glass analysis to the next level. Whenever two of the top innovators in an industry come together, the industry wins as a whole.”

This integration is available immediately to BrewMonitor and Beer30 users and limited-time discounts are available for new licenses of each product.

About Precision Fermentation

Precision Fermentation offers a groundbreaking, real-time monitoring solution that dramatically enhances control over the fermentation process for producing brewed beverages. Its flagship product, the BrewMonitor System, continuously live-streams data from an active beer fermentation, offering complete fermentation process visibility and control that replaces trial-and-error measurements and enables excellent product and business outcomes.

About The 5th Ingredient

The 5th Ingredient is on a mission to help breweries improve beer quality and consistency. Their products help breweries collect and utilize their data for proactive, predictive, process improvement. Their flagship product is Beer30, a proprietary Software-as-a-Service, launched in January 2018, and allows breweries to track data from grain-to-glass.

BrewMonitor, Sensor Hub, and Precision Fermentation are the registered trademarks of Precision Fermentation, Inc.

The 5th Ingredient is the registered trademark of The 5th Ingredient, Inc.

For more information: https://www.the5thingredient.com/home/precision_fermentation_integration