Portland Cider Company Releases Pacific Berry, Capturing the Essence of the Pacific Northwest in a Single Can

CLACKAMAS, Ore.— Just in time for the warmer months ahead, Portland Cider Company has introduced Pacific Berry as a new addition to its core lineup. Made exclusively from Pacific Northwest apples and fresh Marionberries and raspberries, this distinctive cider unites three of the region’s most iconic fruits in one can.

The cider is refreshing and not too sweet, with bold, vibrant aromatics and a tart finish. It pairs well with fondue and soft cheeses, spicy sausages, salty snacks and dark chocolate desserts. It pours a lush purple, thanks to the freshly pressed berries.

“It just doesn’t get any more Pacific Northwest than this cider,” said Portland Cider co-owner Jeff Parrish. “Pacific Berry is jam-packed with flavor, yet light in body, and is great for everyday drinking or used in a cocktail. This isn’t a sweet fruit punch—the natural sweetness of the raspberries is balanced by the tartness of the apples and Marionberries, making Pacific Berry a classic crowd-pleaser.”

Pacific Berry has a 6.5% ABV and will be available year-round in both 12-ounce 6-packs and 19.2 ounce Proper Pint cans throughout the cidery’s distribution footprint in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Northern California, as well as on draft at the company’s three pub locations. Cider fans can locate Portland Cider Company’s flavors using the company’s Cider Finder online.

Portland Cider Company was founded in 2013 to bring hand-crafted, award-winning cider to the Northwest. The company recognizes Portland and her bold spirit as the inspiration behind their innovative ciders, and promises the cleanest, tastiest, and most enjoyable cider-drinking experience the city has to offer. Portland Cider has three taproom locations in the Portland metro area, where they encourage all to visit, sample, and expect more from the cider they drink.

