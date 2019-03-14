Portland Cider Co. to Release Pineapple Rosé Cider

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Portland Cider Co. has announced the upcoming release of Pineapple Rosé, a brand-new summer seasonal cider. Bursting with fresh juicy pineapples, Pineapple Rosé boasts a pretty in pink hue from a splash of Northwest-grown blueberries.

“We’ve been working on releasing our own rosé cider for a while now, but wanted to wait until we could get the fruit combination just right,” explained Helen Lewis, marketing director for Portland Cider Co. “The juicy and delicate pineapple fruit works beautifully with a hint of blueberry juice, creating an elegant cider on par with the rosé wine that so many love.”

Portland Cider’s Pineapple Rosé will debut on draft and in 12 oz. can six-packs on Friday, March 15, at a release party at the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. in Portland; it will roll out to retailers across Portland Cider’s distribution territory in the weeks that follow. In mid-April, the company will introduce a new, 19.2 oz. seasonal can, which will also feature Pineapple Rosé throughout the summer.

The fruity, tropical cider comes in at 5.2 percent ABV and, much like the rose wine it is modeled after, is versatile with a variety of foods. Lewis suggests pairing it with spicy Thai peanut sauce, pork quesadillas, chicken salad with pecans and grapes, or a brie and apple panini.

Portland Cider Co.’s Pineapple Rosé will be available March 15 through August. It can be purchased at either of the company’s two taprooms, as well as at select retailers in Oregon, Washington and Northern California. Visit Portlandcider.com for more information.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in October 2012 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. It has two taproom locations: Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214; and Taproom & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015. Visit www.PortlandCider.com and follow @PortlandCider on social media.