Portland Cider Co. to Release Oregon Wild Community Cider on Draft

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Portland Cider Co. is celebrating National Apple Day on Sunday, Oct. 21, with the draft release of its annual Oregon Wild Community Cider. Made with fresh fruit donations from Portland-area neighbors, the Oregon Wild cider will be available on tap at the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. in Portland, and at the Portland Cider Taproom & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, in Clackamas.

This year’s version of the Oregon Wild cider includes blackberries, pears and apples from backyards across the Portland area. All fruits were fermented together with a red wine yeast, then lightly sweetened with fresh pressed apple juice. Ruby-jewel in color and bursting with fresh fruit juices, this limited release is the company’s favorite version made to date.

According to Lynda Parrish, owner of Portland Cider Co., “Last year’s Oregon Wild cider release raised $4,700 for the non-profit dedicated to our public lands and wildlife here in Oregon. We’re really proud of that, as well as the relationships we’ve made across the community. From the neighbors donating and pressing their apples, to the restaurants and growler stations who have donated the proceeds of their sales of the cider, to the customers buying it – it truly has become the epitome of a ‘community cider.’ We’re aiming to raise at least $5,000 for Oregon Wild this year!”

This marked the third year of the apple recycling program, in which neighbors in the Portland Metropolitan area collected and donated their fallen and unwanted summer apples and other fruits.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds of the sales of the Oregon Wild cider will be donated to the Oregon Wild nonprofit conservation organization by way of the Oregon Brewshed Alliance, an outreach initiative made up of a coalition of brewers that works to protect the public and wildlands in the Northwest. Portland Cider Co. was the first cidery to join the Oregon Brewshed Alliance, and its PDX apple recycling collection program is its annual fundraiser for the organization.

Oregon Wild cider is made in small batches and will be available for a limited time. Visit PortlandCider.com for more information and engage on social media at @PortlandCider.

About Portland Cider Co.

Portland Cider Company was started in October 2012 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. It has two taproom locations in Oregon: Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. in Portland, and Taproom & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, in Clackamas.