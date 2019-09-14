Port City Brewing Releases Rauch Märzen

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – On Friday, September 13, Port City welcomes the return of Lager Series beer, Rauch Märzen. Our Rauch Märzen is a traditional Bamberg-style smoked Märzen lager. This beer is brilliant copper in color, and showcases a toasty German malt character, including traditional beechwood-smoked malts.

Rauchbier, in German, translates to “smoke beer”. Though seemingly unusual, smoke flavor in beer was more common before the invention of indirect heating of malt kilns. At one time, all malts used for brewing were either dried by air, but more likely dried by fire. This method of drying malts by fire created a smoky flavor and aroma that were once commonplace in beer, and are still celebrated and embraced in Bamberg, Germany. It is these Bamberg Rauch Märzens that we have modeled our Lager Series brew after!

“This beer style definitely surprises some of our Tasting Room visitors,” says Tasting Room Manager, Tim Quintyn, “But after the initial taste, they keep coming back to try more! It’s a unique style that a lot of breweries are not making.”

This draft-only Lager Series release will be hosted in our Tasting Room, Friday September 13, with Market Releases following.

RELEASE PARTIES

Tasting Room Rauch Märzen Release Party

Friday, September 13, 2019, 3-10PM

Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

DC Rauch Märzen Kickoff Party benefiting ProjectHERA

Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 4-9PM

Lost & Found DC, 1240 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Arlington Oktoberfest Celebration ft. Rauch Märzen

Saturday, September 21, 2019, 12-6PM

Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Company, 3471 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Oktoberfest: Trademark Style ft. Rauch Märzen

Friday, September 27, 2019, 6-9PM

Trademark Drink and Eat, 2080 Jamieson Ave, Alexandria, VA 22314

ABOUT RAUCH MÄRZEN

Rauchbier Märzen, 5.0% ABV, 25 IBUs

Available on draft throughout Virginia, Washington D.C., Maryland, and NYC

