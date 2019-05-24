Port City Brewing Company to Release Rivershed Ale

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Port City Brewing Company announces the release of a new Limited Release brew, Rivershed Ale, a Dry-Hopped Pale Ale with 100% locally sourced grain.
Port City BrewingCompany has always believed in a strong commitment to quality and whenever possible sourcing high-quality ingredients locally. Rivershed Ale is brewed with the same wheat used in our flagship Optimal Wit since 2013 – proudly grown in Virginia in the Northern Neck on the Chesapeake, and packaged by Bays BestFeed. The beer also features Delaware grown barley called Violetta, sourced from Proximity Malt in Laurel,Delaware.
Rivershed was brewed with Loral and Centennial hops – creating a fruity, floral and citrus aroma, and notes of dark fruit and berry on the flavor profile. The beer was dry-hopped with HOPZOOKA, our patented method that uses CO2 to force hops into our fermenter without exposing the beer to oxygen.
To celebrate the release of Rivershed Ale, Port City will host dozens of events in D.C., Maryland andVirginia.
“These events range from Tap Takeovers, In-Store Tastings, and fundraisers, to Beer Dinners culminating in our first ever 5k run at Port City, Rivershed Run,” says Events andMarketing Manager Emma Quinn, “Post run we are throwing a Memorial Day Party at the brewery that will celebrate all things local along with the beer release!”
The post-run MemorialDay party will feature a pig roast, along with other food offerings and bluegrass throughout the day.
RELEASE PARTIES
Tasting Room Rivershed Ale Release Party
Friday, May 24, 2019 – 3-10 PM
Port City Brewing Company, 3950Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304
Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/rivershed-ale-release/
Rivershed Run 5k and Memorial Day Party
Saturday,May 25, 2019
Port City Brewing Company, 3950Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304
Run Website: https://www.greatamericanbreweryraces.com/river-shed-run-5k
Event Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/memorial-day-party/
Maryland Rivershed Release and Beer Battle Dinner
Thursday, May 30, 2019, 7-10PM
FISH by JoseAndres, Resort & Casino, MGM, 101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Arlington Month Long Rivershed Feature
June, 2019
Highline RxR, 2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA 22202
Vienna Month Long Rivershed Feature
June, 2019
Blackfinn Ameripub, Merrifield, 2750 Gallows Rd, Vienna, VA 22180
Alexandria Rivershed and Oyster Kick Off Party
Saturday, June 1, 2019,2-6PM
Whole Foods Market, 1700 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Tysons Rivershed Kick Off Party
Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 6-9PM
Barrel &Bushel, 7901 Tysons One Pl, Tysons, VA 22102
Arlington Rivershed Kickoff Party
Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 6-9PM
Crafthouse, 901N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington, VA 22203
DC Oyster Fest and Rivershed Ale Release
Friday, June 7, 2019, 5:30-8PM
Glen’s GardenMarket, 4508 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207
DC Crawfish Boil and Rivershed Ale Release
Saturday, June 8,2019, starting at 2 pm
Bar Elena, 414 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Arlington Rivershed Feature and Happy Hour
Thursday, June 20, 2019, 6-9PM
Basic Burger,1101 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA 22202
Del Ray Rivershed Feature and Tasting
Thursday, June 27, 2019, 6-8PM
Market 2 Market,116 E Del Ray Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
Arlington Rivershed Feature and Tasting
Saturday, June 29, 2019, 1-4PM
Arrowine &Cheese, 4508 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207
About Rivershed Ale
Rivershed Ale, Dry-Hopped Pale Ale,5.2% ABV, 30 IBUs
Our tribute to the Chesapeake Bay and the rivers that feed into it, Rivershed Ale is a dry-hopped pale ale brewed with local grains that provide the perfect context for a bright hop flavors.
Available in bottles and draft throughoutPort City’s eight state distribution area.
Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/the-beer/
About Port City
Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from our state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria, Virginia. Our mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF® Small Brewing Company of the Year. #BeerGrownHere.