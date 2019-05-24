Port City Brewing Company to Release Rivershed Ale

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Port City Brewing Company announces the release of a new Limited Release brew, Rivershed Ale, a Dry-Hopped Pale Ale with 100% locally sourced grain.

Port City BrewingCompany has always believed in a strong commitment to quality and whenever possible sourcing high-quality ingredients locally. Rivershed Ale is brewed with the same wheat used in our flagship Optimal Wit since 2013 – proudly grown in Virginia in the Northern Neck on the Chesapeake, and packaged by Bays BestFeed. The beer also features Delaware grown barley called Violetta, sourced from Proximity Malt in Laurel,Delaware.

Rivershed was brewed with Loral and Centennial hops – creating a fruity, floral and citrus aroma, and notes of dark fruit and berry on the flavor profile. The beer was dry-hopped with HOPZOOKA, our patented method that uses CO2 to force hops into our fermenter without exposing the beer to oxygen.

To celebrate the release of Rivershed Ale, Port City will host dozens of events in D.C., Maryland andVirginia.

“These events range from Tap Takeovers, In-Store Tastings, and fundraisers, to Beer Dinners culminating in our first ever 5k run at Port City, Rivershed Run,” says Events andMarketing Manager Emma Quinn, “Post run we are throwing a Memorial Day Party at the brewery that will celebrate all things local along with the beer release!”

The post-run MemorialDay party will feature a pig roast, along with other food offerings and bluegrass throughout the day.

RELEASE PARTIES

Tasting Room Rivershed Ale Release Party

Friday, May 24, 2019 – 3-10 PM

Port City Brewing Company, 3950Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/rivershed-ale-release/

Rivershed Run 5k and Memorial Day Party

Saturday,May 25, 2019

Port City Brewing Company, 3950Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Run Website: https://www.greatamericanbreweryraces.com/river-shed-run-5k

Event Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/memorial-day-party/

Maryland Rivershed Release and Beer Battle Dinner

Thursday, May 30, 2019, 7-10PM

FISH by JoseAndres, Resort & Casino, MGM, 101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Arlington Month Long Rivershed Feature

June, 2019

Highline RxR, 2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA 22202

Vienna Month Long Rivershed Feature

June, 2019

Blackfinn Ameripub, Merrifield, 2750 Gallows Rd, Vienna, VA 22180

Alexandria Rivershed and Oyster Kick Off Party

Saturday, June 1, 2019,2-6PM

Whole Foods Market, 1700 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Tysons Rivershed Kick Off Party

Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 6-9PM

Barrel &Bushel, 7901 Tysons One Pl, Tysons, VA 22102

Arlington Rivershed Kickoff Party

Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 6-9PM

Crafthouse, 901N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington, VA 22203

DC Oyster Fest and Rivershed Ale Release

Friday, June 7, 2019, 5:30-8PM

Glen’s GardenMarket, 4508 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207

DC Crawfish Boil and Rivershed Ale Release

Saturday, June 8,2019, starting at 2 pm

Bar Elena, 414 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Arlington Rivershed Feature and Happy Hour

Thursday, June 20, 2019, 6-9PM

Basic Burger,1101 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA 22202

Del Ray Rivershed Feature and Tasting

Thursday, June 27, 2019, 6-8PM

Market 2 Market,116 E Del Ray Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Arlington Rivershed Feature and Tasting

Saturday, June 29, 2019, 1-4PM

Arrowine &Cheese, 4508 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207

About Rivershed Ale

Rivershed Ale, Dry-Hopped Pale Ale,5.2% ABV, 30 IBUs

Our tribute to the Chesapeake Bay and the rivers that feed into it, Rivershed Ale is a dry-hopped pale ale brewed with local grains that provide the perfect context for a bright hop flavors.

Available in bottles and draft throughoutPort City’s eight state distribution area.

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/the-beer/

About Port City

Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from our state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria, Virginia. Our mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF® Small Brewing Company of the Year. #BeerGrownHere.