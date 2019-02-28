Port City Brewing Company to Release Metro Red Double Red Ale

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — On Friday, March 1, Port City Brewing Company welcomes back Metro Red, a Double Red Ale, as one of our Limited Release brands. This crimson colored hop-forward red ale was first brewed by Port City for DC Beer Week in 2015 and has become a fan favorite of our beer lineup.

“Our brewers made Metro Red, for a one-off release with no plan to add it to our production calendar,” says founder Bill Butcher. “The demand for it to be brewed again was so astounding we have since made it every year including putting it in bottles in 2016.”

The 6.5% ABV beer marries juicy, citrusy hops with a biscuity, slightly sweet malt character – a study of boldness in balance. Take a sip and think of orange marmalade on toast. Port City will celebrate Metro Red’s return with a release party at the brewery on Friday, March 1, with market releases following.

RELEASE PARTIES

Tasting Room Metro Red Release Party

Friday, March 1, 2019, 3-10PM

Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/metro-red-release-party-4/

Richmond Metro Red Release Party

Thursday, March 7, 2019, 5-8PM

World of Beer – Short Pump, 11600 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23233

Alexandria Metro Red Release Party

Friday, March 8, 2019, 5-8PM

Whole Foods Market, 1700 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Alexandria Metro Red Tasting Event

Saturday, March 9, 2019, 1-4PM

Unwined, 1600 Belle View Blvd, Alexandria, VA 22307

Maryland Metro Red Release Party

Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 6-9PM

Frisco Tap House, 2406 Brandermill Blvd, Gambrills, MD 21054

Alexandria Metro Red Tap Takeover

Thursday, March 14, 2019, 5:30-8PM

Del Ray Pizzeria (Del Ray), 2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Roanoke Metro Red Release Party

Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 6:30-9PM

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, 210 Market St SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

Silver Spring Metro Red Release

Friday, March 22, 2019, 5:30-8:30PM

Quarry House Tavern, 8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Baltimore Metro Red Cask Feature

Thursday, March 28, 2019, 6-9PM

Wiley Gunters, 823 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230

About Metro Red

Double Red Ale, 6.5% ABV, 60 IBUs

Available on draft and in six packs throughout Port City’s eight state distribution area

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/metro-red/

About Port City

Port City Brewing Company is an award-winning brewery that brews, serves, and ships beer to the D.C. and Mid-Atlantic market. They brew an exciting lineup of year-round brews, as well as an innovative slate of seasonal and occasional beers. 2015 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewing Company of the Year.