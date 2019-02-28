Port City Brewing Company to Release Metro Red Double Red Ale

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — On Friday, March 1, Port City Brewing Company welcomes back Metro Red, a Double Red Ale, as one of our Limited Release brands. This crimson colored hop-forward red ale was first brewed by Port City for DC Beer Week in 2015 and has become a fan favorite of our beer lineup.
“Our brewers made Metro Red, for a one-off release with no plan to add it to our production calendar,” says founder Bill Butcher. “The demand for it to be brewed again was so astounding we have since made it every year including putting it in bottles in 2016.”
The 6.5% ABV beer marries juicy, citrusy hops with a biscuity, slightly sweet malt character – a study of boldness in balance. Take a sip and think of orange marmalade on toast. Port City will celebrate Metro Red’s return with a release party at the brewery on Friday, March 1, with market releases following.
RELEASE PARTIES
Tasting Room Metro Red Release Party
Friday, March 1, 2019, 3-10PM
Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304
Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/metro-red-release-party-4/
Richmond Metro Red Release Party
Thursday, March 7, 2019, 5-8PM
World of Beer – Short Pump, 11600 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23233
Alexandria Metro Red Release Party
Friday, March 8, 2019, 5-8PM
Whole Foods Market, 1700 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Alexandria Metro Red Tasting Event
Saturday, March 9, 2019, 1-4PM
Unwined, 1600 Belle View Blvd, Alexandria, VA 22307
Maryland Metro Red Release Party
Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 6-9PM
Frisco Tap House, 2406 Brandermill Blvd, Gambrills, MD 21054
Alexandria Metro Red Tap Takeover
Thursday, March 14, 2019, 5:30-8PM
Del Ray Pizzeria (Del Ray), 2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
Roanoke Metro Red Release Party
Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 6:30-9PM
Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, 210 Market St SE, Roanoke, VA 24011
Silver Spring Metro Red Release
Friday, March 22, 2019, 5:30-8:30PM
Quarry House Tavern, 8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Baltimore Metro Red Cask Feature
Thursday, March 28, 2019, 6-9PM
Wiley Gunters, 823 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230
About Metro Red
Double Red Ale, 6.5% ABV, 60 IBUs
Available on draft and in six packs throughout Port City’s eight state distribution area
Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/metro-red/
About Port City
Port City Brewing Company is an award-winning brewery that brews, serves, and ships beer to the D.C. and Mid-Atlantic market. They brew an exciting lineup of year-round brews, as well as an innovative slate of seasonal and occasional beers. 2015 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewing Company of the Year.