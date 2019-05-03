Port City Brewing Company Launches Lager Series with Franconian Kellerbier

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Port City Brewing Company announces the return of its Lager Series beer, Franconian Kellerbier. Port City will celebrate the return with a release party at the brewery on Friday, May 3, with market releases following.

The style hails from Upper Franconia, a region in Northern Bavaria known for their smoked lager or Rauchbier, and Kellerbier. The naming of Kellerbier suggests that it was originally served from the beer cellar or “Keller,” increasing the flavor of the brewing yeast, malts and hops. This lager style is served unfiltered, or in Zwickel style, and naturally carbonated — a unique method known as ungespundet. Our Franconian Kellerbier maintains these traditions, and is served unfiltered and naturally carbonated.”

“Originally I made this beer style because I like it,” said Jonathan Reeves, head brewer at PortCity, “It’s kinda funny, a lot of times when people think keller they think of any unfiltered lager. But when I hear keller I think of this beer. It’s a unique hop-forward distinct style that I would like to see more of. This brew falls somewhere between a Helles and a Vienna lager.”

The Lager Series was started in 2016 and explores the unique landscape of lagers. A draft only series, featuring six scheduled lagers in 2019, Franconian Kellerbier is the third release from this series.

Release Parties

Tasting Room Franconian Kellerbier Release Party

Friday, May 3, 2019, 3-10 p.m.

Port City Brewing Company, 3950Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: www.portcitybrewing.com/events/lager-series-release-franconian-kellerbier/

Party on the Plaza and Franconian Feature

Saturday, May 11, 2019, 12-5 p.m.

Courthaus Social, 2300 ClarendonBlvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Pint Social and Franconian Kellerbier Tasting

Thursday, May 23, 2019, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

State Line Liquors, 1610 Elkton Rd, Elkton, MD 21921

About Franconian Kellerbier

Franconian Kellerbier, 5.0% ABV, 35 IBUs

Available draft-only throughout Port City’s eight state distribution area

Website: portcitybrewing.com/the-beer-old/lager-series/

About Port City

Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from our state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria, Virginia. Our mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF Small Brewing Company of the Year. #BeerGrownHere