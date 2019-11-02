Port City Brewing Company Brings Back Tidings Ale

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — On November 1, Port City Brewing Company welcomes back Tidings Ale as one of our Limited Release brands. This strong, spicy Belgian-style blonde ale, brewed with Virginia wildflower honey and wheat, was the first beer we brewed with locally grown Virginia wheat from Bay’s Best Feed (Heathsville, VA). This is the same wheat that is used to brew our flagshipOptimal® Wit. Gently spiced with coriander, cardamom, fresh ginger, and grains of paradise, Tidings® balances complexity and drinkability like few other beers can.
“Every brewery needs a holiday beer and I wanted to break the mold to some degree. People associate dark, strong and occasionally spiced ales with the season, the classic ‘winter warmer’”, says Head BrewerJonathan Reeves, “We wanted to go in the opposite direction with something just as flavorful, but lighter in color.”
Port City will welcome the beer back starting with a release party at the brewery on Friday, November 1st, with market releases shortly following. To further celebrate the season, Port City will feature a barrel-aged version of Tidings®, along with Holiday Trivia and photos with Santa at Good Tidings Sunday on December 8th.
Release Parties
Tasting Room Release Party
Friday, November 1, 2019, 3-10PM
Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304
Good Tidings Sunday
Sunday, December 8, 2019, 12-8PM
Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305
D.C. Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale
Thursday, November 7, 2019, 5-8PM
Michigan Liquors, 3934 12th St NE, Washington, D.C. 20017
Alexandria Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale
Saturday, November 9, 2019, 4-7PM
Total Wine & More, 6240 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria, VA 22312
D.C. Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale
Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1-4PM
Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, 5544 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20015
Beer Dinner ft. Tidings® Ale
Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 6-9PM
Glory Days Grill, 3141 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Arlington Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale
Friday, November 15, 2019, 4-7PM
Total Wine & More, 800 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203
D.C. Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale
Friday, November 15, 2019, 5:30-7:30PM
Weygandt Wines, 3519 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20008
Tysons Tidings® Ale Release Party
Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 5-8PM
Barrel & Bushel, 7901 Tysons One Pl, Tysons, VA 22102
Williamsburg Tidings® Ale Release Party
Friday, November 22, 2019, 5-8PM
DoG Street Pub, 401 W Duke of Gloucester St, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Lynchburg Tidings® Ale Release Party
Thursday, November 21, 2019, 5-8PM
Rivermont Pizza, 2496 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503
Port City Super Fun Tidings® Ale Release Party
Tuesday, December 3, 20-19, 6-9PM
The White Oak Tavern, 10030 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charlottesville Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale
Saturday, December 7, 2019, 12-3PM
Wegmans, 100 Wegmans Way, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Henrico Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale
Friday, December 20, 2019, 4-7PM
Wegmans, 12200 Wegmans Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233, USA
Ugly Sweater Christmas Party ft. Tidings® Ale
Friday, December 20, 2019, 6-9PM
Cuginis Restaurant & Bar, 19616 Fisher Ave, Poolesville, MD 20837
About Tidings Ale
Belgian-style Blonde Ale, 8.5% ABV, 25 IBUs
Available on draft and in six packs throughout Virginia, WashingtonD.C., and Maryland.
Website: www.portcitybrewing.com/tidings-ale/
About Port City
Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from our state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria, Virginia.Our mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF®Small Brewing Company of the Year. #BeerGrownHere.