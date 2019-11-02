Port City Brewing Company Brings Back Tidings Ale

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — On November 1, Port City Brewing Company welcomes back Tidings Ale as one of our Limited Release brands. This strong, spicy Belgian-style blonde ale, brewed with Virginia wildflower honey and wheat, was the first beer we brewed with locally grown Virginia wheat from Bay’s Best Feed (Heathsville, VA). This is the same wheat that is used to brew our flagshipOptimal® Wit. Gently spiced with coriander, cardamom, fresh ginger, and grains of paradise, Tidings® balances complexity and drinkability like few other beers can.

“Every brewery needs a holiday beer and I wanted to break the mold to some degree. People associate dark, strong and occasionally spiced ales with the season, the classic ‘winter warmer’”, says Head BrewerJonathan Reeves, “We wanted to go in the opposite direction with something just as flavorful, but lighter in color.”

Port City will welcome the beer back starting with a release party at the brewery on Friday, November 1st, with market releases shortly following. To further celebrate the season, Port City will feature a barrel-aged version of Tidings®, along with Holiday Trivia and photos with Santa at Good Tidings Sunday on December 8th.

Release Parties

Tasting Room Release Party

Friday, November 1, 2019, 3-10PM

Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/tidings-release/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/538467823596789/

Good Tidings Sunday

Sunday, December 8, 2019, 12-8PM

Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305

D.C. Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale

Thursday, November 7, 2019, 5-8PM

Michigan Liquors, 3934 12th St NE, Washington, D.C. 20017

Alexandria Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale

Saturday, November 9, 2019, 4-7PM

Total Wine & More, 6240 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria, VA 22312

D.C. Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale

Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1-4PM

Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, 5544 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20015

Beer Dinner ft. Tidings® Ale

Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 6-9PM

Glory Days Grill, 3141 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Arlington Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale

Friday, November 15, 2019, 4-7PM

Total Wine & More, 800 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203

D.C. Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale

Friday, November 15, 2019, 5:30-7:30PM

Weygandt Wines, 3519 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20008

Tysons Tidings® Ale Release Party

Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 5-8PM

Barrel & Bushel, 7901 Tysons One Pl, Tysons, VA 22102

Williamsburg Tidings® Ale Release Party

Friday, November 22, 2019, 5-8PM

DoG Street Pub, 401 W Duke of Gloucester St, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Lynchburg Tidings® Ale Release Party

Thursday, November 21, 2019, 5-8PM

Rivermont Pizza, 2496 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503

Port City Super Fun Tidings® Ale Release Party

Tuesday, December 3, 20-19, 6-9PM

The White Oak Tavern, 10030 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Charlottesville Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale

Saturday, December 7, 2019, 12-3PM

Wegmans, 100 Wegmans Way, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Henrico Beer Tasting ft. Tidings® Ale

Friday, December 20, 2019, 4-7PM

Wegmans, 12200 Wegmans Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233, USA

Ugly Sweater Christmas Party ft. Tidings® Ale

Friday, December 20, 2019, 6-9PM

Cuginis Restaurant & Bar, 19616 Fisher Ave, Poolesville, MD 20837

About Tidings Ale

Belgian-style Blonde Ale, 8.5% ABV, 25 IBUs

Available on draft and in six packs throughout Virginia, WashingtonD.C., and Maryland.

Website: www.portcitybrewing.com/tidings-ale/

About Port City

Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from our state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria, Virginia.Our mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF®Small Brewing Company of the Year. #BeerGrownHere.