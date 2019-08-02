Port City Brewing Company Announces Return of Oktoberfest Märzen-Style Lager

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Port City Brewing Company announces the return of our Oktoberfest, a Märzen Style Lager, to celebrate the end of summer. For over 200 years the City of Munich has thrown a party in the end of September known as Oktoberfest. Originally it was to celebrate a royal wedding but now it has grown into the largest folk festival in the world. Over 7 million people will attend, drinking over 8 million liters of beer made by the 6 Munich breweries

The Port City Oktoberfest is our rendition of the classic “Märzen” style lager served on the “Oide Wiesn” or old meadow as the fest ground is colloquially known. Brewed with German malt and hops and served in the “Keller” or “Zwickel” style meaning unfiltered and naturally carbonated. This beer is a brilliant amber with gentle flavors of crusty bread, leading to a clean, dry finish punctuated by just a touch of noble hops.

Oktoberfest will be available throughout the Mid-Atlantic with market releases, tap takeovers, and tastings culminatingin Port City’s Oktoberfest Outdoor Party and Celebration on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Release Parties

Tasting Room Oktoberfest Release Party

Friday, August 2, 2019 – 12-10 p.m.

Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/oktoberfest-release-party/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2144821055816676/

Baltimore Oktoberfest Release Party

Thursday, August 22, 2019, 5-8 p.m.

The Brass Tap, 1205 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217

Bethesda Oktoberfest Release Party

Friday, August 23, 2019, 6-9 p.m.

St. Arnold’s Mussel Bar, 7525 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814

MD Oktoberfest Feature and PCBC Tasting

Saturday, August 24, 2019, 2-5 p.m.

The Perfect Pour, 6630 Marie Curie Dr, Unit E, Elkridge, MD 21075

Del Ray Oktoberfest Release Party and PCBC Feature

Saturday, September 14, 2019, 12-7 p.m.

The Garden, 1503 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301

Washington, DC Oktoberfest Feature and PCBC Tasting

Friday, September 20, 2019, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Craft Beer Cellar DC, 301 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Arlington Oktoberfest Release Party and PCBC Feature

Saturday, September 21, 2019, 12-5 p.m.

Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company, 3471 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Alexandria Oktoberfest Release Party and PCBC Feature

Friday, September 27, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Trademark Drink and Eat, 2080 Jamieson Ave, Alexandria, VA 22314

Tasting Room Oktoberfest Outdoor Party and Celebration

Saturday, September 28, 2019 – 12-10 p.m.

Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/events/oktoberfest-outdoor-party-and-celebration/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/607685376382989/

About Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest, Märzen Style Lager, 5.2% ABV, 24 IBUs. Available in bottles and draft throughout Port City’s eight state distribution area. Visit portcitybrewing.com/the-beer-old/oktoberfest.

About Port City Brewing Company

Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from our state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria, Virginia. Our mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF Small Brewing Company of the Year. #ItsWhatYourBrewerDrinks