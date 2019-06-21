Port City Brewing Company Announces Return of Helles Lager

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – On Friday, June 21, Port City Brewing Company celebrates the return of Helles Lager. Originally part of its, draft only, Lager Series, the beer has been moved to its Occasional Series and for the first time is available in 6-pack bottles. The package and bottle artwork pay tribute to this classic German-style blonde lager, resembling Bavaria’s half-timbered houses.

Helles meaning “bright” in German, refers to its luminous appearance. The style is a delicate balancing game of flavors: malty but not sweet, hoppy but not bitter, and full bodied by not heavy. Our Helles pours with a brilliant blond color, showcasing a clean Pilsner and Munich malt sweetness and supported by a subtle Hersbrucker hop character. We are happy to raise a glass of our Helles, and Prost to the everyday drinking beer of Bavaria!

“Our Helles was created to be reminiscent of the beers my father enjoyed while in Germany serving in the U.S. Army,” said Jonathan Reeves, head brewer.

Helles Lager will be available throughout the DMV with market releases, tap takeovers and tastings.

Release Parties

Tasting Room Helles Lager Release Party

Friday, June 21, 2019 – 3-10 p.m.

Port City BrewingCompany, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: portcitybrewing.com/events/helles-lager-release-party/

Facebook: facebook.com/events/2302805653328107/

Alexandria Helles Feature and Tasting

Thursday, June 27, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Market 2 Market, 116 E Del Ray Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Arlington Helles Feature and Tasting

Saturday, June 29, 2019, 1-4 p.m.

Arrowine & Cheese, 4508 Lee Hwy, Arlington,VA 22207

Helles Feature at Del Ray Music Fest

Saturday, July 13, 2019, 3-8 p.m.

PorkBarrel BBQ, 2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

About Helles Lager

Helles Lager, 5.2% ABV, 20 IBUs

Available in bottles and draft throughout theDMV.

Website: portcitybrewing.com/helles/

About Port City Brewing Company

Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from our state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria, Virginia. Our mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF Small Brewing Company of the Year. #WhatYourBrewerDrinks