Port City Brewing Co. to Release Golden Export Lager

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — On Friday Jan. 18, Port City Brewing Company debuts Golden Export Lager, the newest entry in its popular Rotating Lager Series. Based on the blonde export lagers invented in late-19th century Germany, Golden Export Lager balances a subtly sweet, toasty malt character with spicy, floral hops. Slightly stronger than the related Helles and Pilsner styles, Golden Export still aims to refresh.

“Golden Export Lager is the perfect beer to kick off the new year,” says founder Bill Butcher. “At 5.8 percent ABV, it’s a bit bigger than our average lager but remains balanced and thirst-quenching.”

Port City will celebrate the debut of Golden Export Lager with a release party at the brewery on Friday, Jan. 18.

Release Parties

Tasting Room Release Party, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019

Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Website: www.portcitybrewing.com/events/lager-series-release-golden-export/

Maryland Release Party, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

Mahaffey’s Pub, 2706 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

About Golden Export Lager

Golden Export Lager is a European-style Export Lager, 5.8% ABV, 35 IBUs and is available on draft throughout Port City’s nine state distribution area. Website: https://www.portcitybrewing.com/the-beer-old/lager-series/

About Port City

Port City Brewing Company is an award-winning brewery that brews, serves, and ships beer to the D.C. and Mid-Atlantic market. They brew an exciting lineup of year-round brews, as well as an innovative slate of seasonal and occasional beers and were named 2015 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewing Company of the Year.