Pompette Hard Sparkling Water Brand Launches in 750 mL Resealable Bottles

POMPETTE, a premium line of hard sparkling waters, launches today as an elevated drinking option fit for any occasion, without all the calories, sugars or complicated mixers. Whether entertaining friends or basking in sunrays at an exotic beach, POMPETTE brings a relaxing feeling to any moment.

Inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle, POMPETTE is a more sophisticated and convenient option within the hard seltzer category, which has experienced tremendous growth as health and wellness are prioritized in all elements of life. Available in Cucumber Lime, Rosé Hibiscus, Lemon Mint and Clementine Berry, each of the four flavors is naturally gluten-free, contain 5% alcohol by volume and 50 calories with two grams of sugar or less per eight ounce serving.

“With POMPETTE comes a high-quality product that tastes great, while reinforcing the importance of enjoying the good times in life,” said Jeremy Smith, the Founder of POMPETTE. “We believe with POMPETTE, we bring a premium product packaged in a resealable 750ml glass format that the market has yet to experience.”

Enjoyed over ice or garnished with fresh fruit, POMPETTE is available for a suggested retail price of between $9.99 and $12.99. Currently, POMPETTE can be purchased at select retailers across California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, with additional distribution planned throughout 2020. To learn more about POMPETTE, as well as its availability near you, visit Letspompette.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. When enjoying POMPETTE, remember that life is a vacation and always sip responsibly!

About POMPETTE

POMPETTE is a new innovative beverage company founded in 2019 by Jeremy Smith. The company’s philosophy emphasizes health and wellness with its first line of premium hard seltzers launching nationwide. Served in 750ml resealable bottle, POMPETTE Is blended with imported alcohol and natural flavors including Cucumber Lime, Rosé Hibiscus, Lemon Mint and Clementine Berry. Each flavor is naturally gluten-free, contain 5% alcohol by volume and 50 calories with two grams of sugar or less per eight ounce serving. POMPETTE is sold across select retailers in California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and will expand nationwide throughout 2020. Let’s POMPETTE!