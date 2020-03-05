Point 5 Non-Alcoholic Beer Launches Online

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Point Five Brewing has launched its non-alcoholic beer – “Point 5” – for sale online via NACraftBeverages.com in a 12-pack bottled format. Brewed as a pilsner, alcohol is then precisely removed using a new membrane technology – allowing for a remarkably close flavor match to the original beer.

Ronan McGovern, CEO of Point Five Brewing and an alum of MIT, explains more about the decision to take Point 5 online: “There are three core objectives with Point 5. The first is a commitment to delivering a true beer taste and a close match to the originally brewed pilsner beer. The second is broad market appeal – Point 5 is crisp, refreshing and low on aftertaste. The third is that we want Point 5 to be readily available to consumers. That is where online sales come in. Since Point 5 is a non-alcoholic product we have many more options for distribution than with normal beer. Taking Point 5 online is our first step in this direction and we expect to announce further avenues and formats for distribution over the next year.”

For more information about Point 5 and its availability, please visit www.Point5Brewing.com .

About Point Five Brewing

Point Five Brewing, a subsidiary of Sandymount Technologies, allows drinkers to enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of a beer that is non-alcoholic. At less than 0.5% ABV, Point 5 is brewed as a pilsner, with alcohol then precisely removed using Revos™ technology.

For More Information: pointfivebrewing.com/2020/03/02/point-5-non-alcoholic-beer-now-available-online/